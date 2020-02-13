Ten new T47 bottom brackets from CeramicSpeed

You know have a lot more choice to mix and match a T47 bottom bracket with your drivetrain

CeramicSpeed has broadened its T47 bottom bracket range with a flood of new derivatives.

The Danish company, which is renowned for its exceptionally low-friction bottom brackets, now has an improved range of T47 standard bottom brackets to accommodate virtually bike frame or drivetrain combination.

What makes the T47 standard so appealing, is that it combines the low-maintenance design of a threaded bottom bracket with a size and shape easily convergent to many different standards.

Gravel bikers and cyclo-cross riders are enthusiastically gravitating towards the T47 standard, as it provides better durability than a pressfit bottom bracket, in conditions where dust and mud are a reality.

CeramicSpeed’s claim has always been that its ceramic bearings roll with superior energy efficiency over any rival, saving you watts with each crank rotation.

Unlike steel, ceramic bearings can be shaped into a more perfectly round shape than pure metal. With greater spherical accuracy and proportion in their shape, ceramic bearings allow for incredibly tight tolerances and narrow the margin of any potential energy transfer loss.

Amongst the ten new T47 CeramicSpeed bottom brackets, are options for Campagnolo Ultra-Torque, Shimano, SRAM GXP & DUB and other 30mm spindle cranks.

With these 2020 model year T47 CeramicSpeed bottom brackets, there are hardened steel races set inside threaded aluminium cups, to keep the bearings in place.

CeramicSpeed’s 2020 T47 bottom bracket pricing sees all the new versions positioned at €289. If you desire an even lower friction bearing interface, CeramicSpeed offers metallic coated upgrade for the T47’s steel races, which increases price to €389.

Each new T47 bottom bracket includes an installation tool, specific to CeramicSpeed’s bottom bracket cup design, and a syringe of the brand’s specifically formulated grease.