Athertons part ways with Commencal
Siblings Gee, Rachel and Dan celebrate five years with team
For five years, the names Commencal and Atherton were synonymous, but in 2012, the parties will go their separate ways. During their partnership, the three Atherton siblings, riding as Team Commencal, netted over 50 victories and multiple world titles.
"We're sad to be saying goodbye to Max and the Commencal brand but we have to be happy with what we have achieved together and strive to continue our individual success stories along different paths," said the Athertons' Team Director Dan Brown.
"Max and his team have supported us amazingly over the last five years and we wish them all the best in the future. Although we will not be working alongside the brand anymore, you can rest assured that we will remain great friends and look back on the partnership very fondly."
Some of the partnership's most memorable occasions included the triple World Cup win - one race by each sibling - in Andorra in 2008 and the double world championship in Val di Sole, Italy, in 2008
Over the next five weeks, the Gee, Rachel and Dan Atherton have asked readers to pick their favorite images of the Commencal team riders from the past five years. They can do so on www.facebook.com/athertonracing.
The five most popular photographs will be compiled into a slideshow, accompanied by personal accounts of the story behind each of them. Whether this is the joy of the good times, the sacrifices required or simply how much fun was had, the images and stories will chronicle the special relationship between Commencal and Atherton Racing.
The Athertons have yet to announce their future team plans, but said they are looking forward to another season of racing together.
