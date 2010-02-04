Athertons renew partnership with Commencal

Gee, Dan and Rachel Atherton (Team Commencal) (Image credit: Sven Martin)

The Atherton siblings and Commencal renewed their partnership for another two years. Former downhill World Champions Rachel and Gee and brother Dan will continue to represent the bike manufacturer under the new team name "Team Commencal".

"Having worked with Commencal closely over the past three seasons, we were in no doubt that we wanted them to continue supplying our frames after the contract came to a close in 2009," said Atherton Team Manager Dan Brown. "Max and Commencal agreed with our decision and were happy to extend their commitment into the position of title sponsor.

"The signing of this two-year contract enables us to embark on new and exciting projects which will fuse the Atherton's wealth of riding knowledge together with the great development skills and resources of Commencal. These projects will give Dan, Gee and Rachel everything they need to win on the world stage irrelevant of discipline. The whole team at Atherton Racing is excited to get the season under way and can't wait for the first race under the Team Commencal banner."

"Today we have reached a new level with the Atherton clan, with their intense passion for riding and huge motivation to win," said Max Commencal.

"Rachel is almost rabid-like in her determination, Gee is more of a missile then ever, and Dan is going to surprise us once again. Together we have numerous projects planned, on both a sporting and technological level. We're going to enjoy ourselves even more and help move the industry that we love those extra few steps forward".

The Atherton siblings will be chasing world titles aboard Commencal's "Supreme DH" and "Absolut 4X Ti" bikes.

The brothers raced throughout the 2010 season, but Rachel had to sit out from racing while recovering after a shoulder injury in a training accident late last winter. All three are expected to compete again in 2010.

The team will be officially launched in April.