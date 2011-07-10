Image 1 of 35 Women's downhill Windham World Cup podium: Myriam Nicole, Floriane Pugin, Rachel Atherton, Tracy Moseley, Emilie Siegenthaler (Image credit: Mike Badyk) Image 2 of 35 Rachel Atherton (commencal) eyeing a big drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 35 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 35 Micala Gatto crossing the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 35 Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) having a top ten run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 35 Rachael Atherton congratulating other podium finishers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 35 Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) finished fourth (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 35 Melissa Buhl (KHS) did not have the run she was hoping for (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 35 A rider flies off the final jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 35 Landing the final jump before the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 35 Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) setting up for the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 35 Celine Gros (Team Morzine) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 35 Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) finishing 8th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 35 Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) soaring through the air (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 35 Tracy Mosley (Trek World Team) with a third place run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 35 Rachael Atherton (Commencal) realizing she had the best time with one rider to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 35 Rachael Atherton (Commencal) in the hot seat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 35 Florian Pugin (Scott 11) losing to Atherton by 1.34 seconds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 35 Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) with a top five finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 35 Colorful Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 35 Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) preparing for a big rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 35 Tracy Mosely (Trek World Racing) at the top of the track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 35 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 35 Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) near the top of the track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 35 Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) flying off a drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 35 An unsuccessful qualifying run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 35 A rider streaks down the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 35 Announcers tracking rider's results (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 35 Waiting for your start time can seem endless (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 35 Seventeen-year-old Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) waiting her turn to race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 35 Jacqueline Harmony hitting a big drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 35 Jessica Stone (Chain Reaction Cycles) having a clean run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 35 Miriam Ruchti going vertical (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 35 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 35 of 35 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) snatched victory today with a strong performance at the fifth round of the women's downhill World Cup in Windham, New York. Atherton's winning time was 2:50:029. She recorded the fastest splits everywhere on the course and was delighted with victory. Atherton also won on the Windham track last year in the World Cup final.

"I love this track," said Atherton. "It's short, which suits me. It was really dry so I knew I had to go fast throughout. I'm stoked to be number one here today."

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) claimed second, 1.348 seconds behind Atherton. Pugin was the fastest qualifier and was expected to dominate the day. However, although her split on the top of the course was the second fastest, it was almost four seconds slower than Atherton. World champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), the World Cup leader, was third, 2.671 seconds back.

The top North American was Canadian national champion Micaylo Gatto in ninth, just ahead of US national champion Jill Kintner in 10th place. Gatto was one of the early leaders before a succession of riders began chipping away at the top time.

Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the first under three minutes, but then Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction-Commencal) recorded the first sub-2:55 time. Moseley, third from last to start, knocked 1.4 seconds off of Nicole's time, but then Atherton smashed that time by 2.671 seconds. Pugin, starting last slipped in between Atherton and Moseley.

In the World Cup points standings Atherton gained enough points solidify her third place position at 820 points, and could still surpass Pugin with two races to go. Continuing as the points leader is Moseley with 1,080 points, followed by Pugin with with 980. The women's World Cup title is far from decided.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:02:50.029 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:01.348 3 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:02.671 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:04.058 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:08.719 6 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:08.853 7 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:08.877 8 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR 0:00:10.344 9 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:10.377 10 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:12.324 11 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:13.809 12 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:13.930 13 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 0:00:14.376 14 Manon Carpenter ° (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:14.841 15 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:00:15.166 16 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:16.377 17 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 0:00:17.253 18 Katy Curd (GBr) 0:00:18.454 19 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 0:00:25.589 20 Lauren Daney ° (USA) 0:00:52.723 21 Melissa Buhl (USA) 0:00:55.768

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 96 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 72 3 Commencal 60 4 Scott 11 57 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 54 6 MS Evil Racing 44 7 Lapierre International 44 8 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 33 9 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 32 10 Devinci Global Racing 30 11 Riding Addiction Commencal 26 12 Mondraker Factory Team 21 13 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 21 14 Alpine Commencal Austria 20 15 Team GR 18 16 SC - Intense 16 17 CG Racing Brigade 12 18 Team Sunn Montgenevre 9 19 Madison Saracen 7 20 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 7 21 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 5 22 Team Cingolani Trek 1