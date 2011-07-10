Trending

Atherton wins women's downhill

Pugin finishes second ahead of World Cup leader Moseley

Image 1 of 35

Women's downhill Windham World Cup podium: Myriam Nicole, Floriane Pugin, Rachel Atherton, Tracy Moseley, Emilie Siegenthaler

Women's downhill Windham World Cup podium: Myriam Nicole, Floriane Pugin, Rachel Atherton, Tracy Moseley, Emilie Siegenthaler
(Image credit: Mike Badyk)
Image 2 of 35

Rachel Atherton (commencal) eyeing a big drop

Rachel Atherton (commencal) eyeing a big drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 35

Rachel Atherton (Commencal)

Rachel Atherton (Commencal)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 35

Micala Gatto crossing the flyover

Micala Gatto crossing the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 35

Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) having a top ten run

Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) having a top ten run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 35

Rachael Atherton congratulating other podium finishers

Rachael Atherton congratulating other podium finishers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 35

Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) finished fourth

Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) finished fourth
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 35

Melissa Buhl (KHS) did not have the run she was hoping for

Melissa Buhl (KHS) did not have the run she was hoping for
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 35

A rider flies off the final jump

A rider flies off the final jump
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 35

Landing the final jump before the finish

Landing the final jump before the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 35

Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) setting up for the flyover

Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) setting up for the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 35

Celine Gros (Team Morzine)

Celine Gros (Team Morzine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 35

Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) finishing 8th

Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) finishing 8th
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 35

Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) soaring through the air

Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) soaring through the air
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 35

Tracy Mosley (Trek World Team) with a third place run

Tracy Mosley (Trek World Team) with a third place run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 35

Rachael Atherton (Commencal) realizing she had the best time with one rider to go

Rachael Atherton (Commencal) realizing she had the best time with one rider to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 35

Rachael Atherton (Commencal) in the hot seat

Rachael Atherton (Commencal) in the hot seat
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 35

Florian Pugin (Scott 11) losing to Atherton by 1.34 seconds

Florian Pugin (Scott 11) losing to Atherton by 1.34 seconds
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 35

Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) with a top five finish

Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) with a top five finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 35

Colorful Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal)

Colorful Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 35

Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) preparing for a big rock garden

Miriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) preparing for a big rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 35

Tracy Mosely (Trek World Racing) at the top of the track

Tracy Mosely (Trek World Racing) at the top of the track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 35

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis)

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 35

Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) near the top of the track

Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) near the top of the track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 35

Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) flying off a drop

Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) flying off a drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 35

An unsuccessful qualifying run

An unsuccessful qualifying run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 35

A rider streaks down the course

A rider streaks down the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 35

Announcers tracking rider's results

Announcers tracking rider's results
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 35

Waiting for your start time can seem endless

Waiting for your start time can seem endless
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 35

Seventeen-year-old Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) waiting her turn to race

Seventeen-year-old Emillie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) waiting her turn to race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 35

Jacqueline Harmony hitting a big drop

Jacqueline Harmony hitting a big drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 35

Jessica Stone (Chain Reaction Cycles) having a clean run

Jessica Stone (Chain Reaction Cycles) having a clean run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 35

Miriam Ruchti going vertical

Miriam Ruchti going vertical
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 35

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 35 of 35

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11)

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) snatched victory today with a strong performance at the fifth round of the women's downhill World Cup in Windham, New York. Atherton's winning time was 2:50:029. She recorded the fastest splits everywhere on the course and was delighted with victory. Atherton also won on the Windham track last year in the World Cup final.

"I love this track," said Atherton. "It's short, which suits me. It was really dry so I knew I had to go fast throughout. I'm stoked to be number one here today."

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) claimed second, 1.348 seconds behind Atherton. Pugin was the fastest qualifier and was expected to dominate the day. However, although her split on the top of the course was the second fastest, it was almost four seconds slower than Atherton. World champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), the World Cup leader, was third, 2.671 seconds back.

The top North American was Canadian national champion Micaylo Gatto in ninth, just ahead of US national champion Jill Kintner in 10th place. Gatto was one of the early leaders before a succession of riders began chipping away at the top time.

Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the first under three minutes, but then Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction-Commencal) recorded the first sub-2:55 time. Moseley, third from last to start, knocked 1.4 seconds off of Nicole's time, but then Atherton smashed that time by 2.671 seconds. Pugin, starting last slipped in between Atherton and Moseley.

In the World Cup points standings Atherton gained enough points solidify her third place position at 820 points, and could still surpass Pugin with two races to go. Continuing as the points leader is Moseley with 1,080 points, followed by Pugin with with 980. The women's World Cup title is far from decided.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:02:50.029
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:01.348
3Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:02.671
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:04.058
5Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:08.719
6Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:08.853
7Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:08.877
8Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:00:10.344
9Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:10.377
10Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:12.324
11Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:13.809
12Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:13.930
13Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:14.376
14Manon Carpenter ° (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:14.841
15Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:15.166
16Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:00:16.377
17Joanna Petterson (RSA)0:00:17.253
18Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:18.454
19Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:25.589
20Lauren Daney ° (USA)0:00:52.723
21Melissa Buhl (USA)0:00:55.768

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing96pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate72
3Commencal60
4Scott 1157
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team54
6MS Evil Racing44
7Lapierre International44
8Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz33
9Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain32
10Devinci Global Racing30
11Riding Addiction Commencal26
12Mondraker Factory Team21
13Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof21
14Alpine Commencal Austria20
15Team GR18
16SC - Intense16
17CG Racing Brigade12
18Team Sunn Montgenevre9
19Madison Saracen7
20Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team7
21Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie5
22Team Cingolani Trek1

Elite women World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing1080pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11980
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal820
4Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain625
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal569
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11475
7Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria437
8Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR430
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR297
10Jill Kintner (USA)281
11Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie270
12Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen235
13Micayla Gatto (Can)235
14Mio Suemasa (Jpn)181
15Miriam Ruchti (Swi)175
16Jacqueline Harmony (USA)145
17Miranda Miller (Can)105
18Jessica Stone (GBr)90
19Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee85
20Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)80
21Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)80
22Fanny Lombard (Fra)35
23Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense30
24Rika Olivier (RSA)25
25Joanna Petterson (RSA)20
26Darian Harvey (USA)20
27Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team20
28Katy Curd (GBr)15
29Gabriela Williams (Cze)15
30Sandra Reynier° (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz15
31Anne Laplante (Can)10
32Emily Horridge (GBr)10
33Lauren Daney° (USA)5

 

Latest on Cyclingnews