Atherton wins women's downhill
Pugin finishes second ahead of World Cup leader Moseley
Rachel Atherton (Commencal) snatched victory today with a strong performance at the fifth round of the women's downhill World Cup in Windham, New York. Atherton's winning time was 2:50:029. She recorded the fastest splits everywhere on the course and was delighted with victory. Atherton also won on the Windham track last year in the World Cup final.
"I love this track," said Atherton. "It's short, which suits me. It was really dry so I knew I had to go fast throughout. I'm stoked to be number one here today."
Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) claimed second, 1.348 seconds behind Atherton. Pugin was the fastest qualifier and was expected to dominate the day. However, although her split on the top of the course was the second fastest, it was almost four seconds slower than Atherton. World champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), the World Cup leader, was third, 2.671 seconds back.
The top North American was Canadian national champion Micaylo Gatto in ninth, just ahead of US national champion Jill Kintner in 10th place. Gatto was one of the early leaders before a succession of riders began chipping away at the top time.
Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the first under three minutes, but then Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction-Commencal) recorded the first sub-2:55 time. Moseley, third from last to start, knocked 1.4 seconds off of Nicole's time, but then Atherton smashed that time by 2.671 seconds. Pugin, starting last slipped in between Atherton and Moseley.
In the World Cup points standings Atherton gained enough points solidify her third place position at 820 points, and could still surpass Pugin with two races to go. Continuing as the points leader is Moseley with 1,080 points, followed by Pugin with with 980. The women's World Cup title is far from decided.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:02:50.029
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:01.348
|3
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:02.671
|4
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:04.058
|5
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:08.719
|6
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:08.853
|7
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:00:08.877
|8
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR
|0:00:10.344
|9
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:00:10.377
|10
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:00:12.324
|11
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:13.809
|12
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:13.930
|13
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:00:14.376
|14
|Manon Carpenter ° (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:00:14.841
|15
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:00:15.166
|16
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|0:00:16.377
|17
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|0:00:17.253
|18
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:18.454
|19
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|0:00:25.589
|20
|Lauren Daney ° (USA)
|0:00:52.723
|21
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|0:00:55.768
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek World Racing
|96
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|72
|3
|Commencal
|60
|4
|Scott 11
|57
|5
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|54
|6
|MS Evil Racing
|44
|7
|Lapierre International
|44
|8
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|33
|9
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|32
|10
|Devinci Global Racing
|30
|11
|Riding Addiction Commencal
|26
|12
|Mondraker Factory Team
|21
|13
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|21
|14
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|20
|15
|Team GR
|18
|16
|SC - Intense
|16
|17
|CG Racing Brigade
|12
|18
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|9
|19
|Madison Saracen
|7
|20
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|7
|21
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|5
|22
|Team Cingolani Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|1080
|pts
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|980
|3
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|820
|4
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|625
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|569
|6
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|475
|7
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|437
|8
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR
|430
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|297
|10
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|281
|11
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|270
|12
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen
|235
|13
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|235
|14
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|181
|15
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|175
|16
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|145
|17
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|105
|18
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|90
|19
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
|85
|20
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|80
|21
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|80
|22
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|35
|23
|Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense
|30
|24
|Rika Olivier (RSA)
|25
|25
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|20
|26
|Darian Harvey (USA)
|20
|27
|Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team
|20
|28
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|15
|29
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|15
|30
|Sandra Reynier° (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|15
|31
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|10
|32
|Emily Horridge (GBr)
|10
|33
|Lauren Daney° (USA)
|5
