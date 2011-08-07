Image 1 of 8 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) took his second win of the season. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Top Team, Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 View down the course. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 It is a narrow and technical course. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) locked up the overall. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Men's podium: Barel, Atherton, Minnaar, Gwin, Cole (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) finished 7th and moved up to 4th overall. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) took his second win of the season at La Bresse, France, in round six of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup. However, it was not enough to stop Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) from locking up the men's World Cup overall title with a third place, an impressive feat with one race still remaining in the series. Gee Atherton (Commencal) took second on the day.

The men started with the same course-drying conditions as the women, and the first rider on the course, Tim Bentley (Morewood United Ride), set the first fast, sub-2:20 time. He was bumped a few riders later by Brit Greg Williamson, before Sam Dale (Sunn Montgenevre) took a more significant 3.2 seconds off the lead, to drop it to 2:16.100.

Harry Heath (Junior Tools) scrubbed a tenth of a second off, but it was Britain's Ben Cathro who set what would prove to be the first top-ten time, and spend much of the race in the Hot Seat. Cathro was aided by intermittent rain, heavy at times, that made some drying dirt sections slippery again, forcing riders to navigate more cautiously than riders that went down earlier in the seeding.

Cathro stayed on top through 34 riders before Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) finally displaced him by 0.414 seconds. Leov was immediately pushed out of the top spot one rider later by Marc Beaumont (GT). It was a certainty that the next rider down, Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate), was about to bump Beaumont when he crashed spectacularly in sight of the finish line. Bryceland, using flat pedals, was over a half a second faster at the second split, but just before the final jump his right foot slipped off his pedal and he went tumbling.

Fabien Barel (Mondraker), the two-time world champion and French favourite, managed to recover from a near crash at the top of the course, and slip-slid his way through the mud to finish 0.675 seconds ahead of Beaumont and move into the hot seat, which he held through Andrew Neethling (Giant) and Cam Cole (Lapierre), before Minnaar came down the track.

Minnaar had qualified a relatively slow fifth, but was on fire for his final run. The South African was near flawless, avoiding the slide-outs that cost others time, while still managing to throw in pedal strokes where others were coasting. He came flying across the line nearly 3.5 seconds faster than Barel, setting the first sub-2:10 time of the day.

Minnaar's teammate Steve Peat rode next, with a time that was initially good enough for fifth in the final standings. However, the Brit had slid off course on the wet grass near the top, sliding through the tape on one side of a pole and then back in on the other side. It wasn't intentional, and didn't offer him any advantage, but was enough to subsequently disqualify him.

It was down to the final three riders, with Gee Atherton looking at upsetting Minnaar after recording the fastest split of the day at the upper half of the course. However, he slowed significantly through the tight, twisty middle section, to finish 0.459 seconds behind Minnaar at the line. Canada's Steve Smith (Devinci) could not repeat his second place run from qualifying and finished seventh, leaving only World Cup leader Gwin to ride.

From the start, it was clear that Gwin was not showing the dominating form that he has had all season, four-tenths of a second back at the first split and almost two seconds back at the second split. He lost another half a second by the finish line, but it was good enough for third, and locked up the World Cup title, with an insurmountable lead of 310 points over Minnaar. Gee Atherton remains third, a further 151 points back.

"After I crashed at Mont-Sainte-Anne, I wasn't carrying a lot of confidence through Windham," said Minnaar. "So I went to Santa Cruz [California] and spent three weeks getting ready for this last trip. I felt bit discouraged being beat by Aaron by so much in the qualies, so after practice this morning I went back to my room and just hung out by myself and just really thought about the run that I needed to put together if I was to have any chance to win this race.

"I ran into a lot of mud spray at the top, and I was being somewhat cautious, so I didn't think it was enough to win, but I guess I kept it smooth, and I guess that was enough to win. It's awesome to do that. It was just a great weekend, with a great crowd and a great atmosphere."

Race notes

- Minnaar's win was his 52nd podium appearance, tying him with teammate Steve Peat for the most (Peat would have gotten his 53rd if he hadn't been DQ'd).

- Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team) announced that he will retire at the end of this season, following the World Cup Final (Val di Sole, Italy, in two weeks) and the world championships in Champery, Switzerland. Barel, who won back-to-back elite world titles in 11 years of World Cup competition plus a junior world title, has been battling injuries over the past few seasons, including riding at times with a leg brace, so, while it will be sad to see the cheerful Frenchman leave, it is not totally unexpected.

Full Results 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:02:09.611 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:00.459 3 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:02.429 4 Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:03.473 5 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:03.979 6 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:04.148 7 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:04.390 8 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:05.003 9 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.196 10 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:05.610 11 Brook MacDonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:05.694 12 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:05.862 13 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:06.020 14 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:06.182 15 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:06.223 16 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:06.381 17 Michael Hannah (Aus) 0:00:06.385 18 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:06.394 19 Alex Bond (GBr) 0:00:06.481 20 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:06.489 21 Lewis Buchanan* (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:06.508 22 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:07.091 23 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:07.095 24 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:07.243 25 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:07.309 26 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:07.337 27 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:07.550 28 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:07.623 29 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:07.824 30 Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:07.979 31 Loic Bruni* (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:08.005 32 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:08.258 33 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:08.322 34 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:08.350 35 Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:08.413 36 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:08.494 37 Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense 0:00:08.642 38 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.680 39 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:00:09.228 40 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:09.380 41 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:09.394 42 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:09.549 43 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:09.624 44 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:09.625 45 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:09.681 46 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:09.822 47 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:09.910 48 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:10.105 49 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:10.107 50 Neko Mulally* (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:10.419 51 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:10.429 52 Mark Scott* (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:10.942 53 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:11.057 54 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:11.310 55 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:11.548 56 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 0:00:12.145 57 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:12.399 58 Joe Barnes (GBr) 0:00:12.413 59 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:12.707 60 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:12.755 61 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:13.135 62 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:13.167 63 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:13.244 64 Rudy Cabirou* (Fra) 0:00:13.366 65 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:13.388 66 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:13.896 67 Isak Leivsson* (Nor) 0:00:14.166 68 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:14.495 69 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:15.399 70 Jasper Jauch (Ger) 0:00:15.551 71 Peter Williams (GBr) 0:00:15.666 72 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:17.199 73 Ludovic Oget* (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:17.223 74 Romain Contreres* (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:18.340 75 Robert Smith (GBr) 0:00:18.923 76 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:19.527 77 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:19.888 78 Benjamin Staehle* (Fra) 0:00:20.243 79 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:46.581 80 Claudio Cozzi (Ita) 0:00:50.038 DSQ Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate DNS Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International