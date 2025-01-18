‘At first I thought oh no this was too early’ – How Noemi Rüegg snagged the Willunga Women’s Tour Down Under victory

Gapped at bottom but flying off front at top, Swiss champion captures first Women’s WorldTour win and GC lead

Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) takes her first Women's WorldTour victory at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the beginning of the second ascent of Willunga Hill on stage 2 of the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under, all eyes may have been on two key favourites with the early attack of Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) quickly followed by Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) but EF Education-Oatly’s Noemi Rüegg was not far behind, biding her time.

“I went into the climb in a good position, and they actually accelerated from the bottom, and there I had a little gap, so I couldn't immediately follow,” Rüegg told reporters post-stage. 

