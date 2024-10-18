Astana Qazaqstan miss UCI deadline for 2025 registration
Ceratizit-WNT also late due to administrative issues but intend to continue in WorldTour
The UCI issued a list of 58 teams who have submitted all of their documents supporting their registration for the 2025 season, with 18 men's teams and 15 women's teams meeting the October 15 deadline to renew for the coming season.
All 17 of the current men's ProTeams applied for the same licence for next season, while eight women's teams applied for the newly introduced ProTeam status.
Ceratizit-WNT did not meet the deadline but the team stated to Cyclingnews that their application was held up by an administrative issue that has since been corrected, and they intend to remain in the WorldTour.
Astana Qazaqstan missed the deadline, too, and as of publication had not answered inquiries into their status. The team from Kazakhstan were due to welcome Chinese carbon product manufacturer XDS Carbon-Tech as a sponsor to support "significant changes" in the team.
Team manager Alexandre Vinokourov played down the missed deadline in a statement to Cyclingnews.
"Indeed, during the process of submitting documents for the confirmation of our WorldTour license, a question arose regarding the wording of the bank guarantee document, and clarifications were requested, which the team provided," Vinokourov said.
"Unfortunately, additional coordination between the banks required some time, which is why our team was not included in the list published by the UCI today. In any case, the registration and license confirmation process with the UCI is proceeding in accordance with the requirements, and our team is not facing any difficulties."
Astana have lagged behind their fellow WorldTour teams in the UCI Rankings since 2023. They are well behind in the World Rankings that will determine which teams will meet the sporting criteria in the next round of promotion and relegation in 2026.
The team expected a long-term partnership with XDS Carbon-Tech to help them regain their status and compete with 'super teams' such as UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike.
By missing the deadline, the team could begin losing riders as UCI rules now allow them to terminate their contracts early. However, if the team can finalize their registration, the riders would lose the right to depart prematurely.
Most often, teams miss the deadline due to a missing document or detail and the registration is resolved before the next deadline. However, sometimes the team missing the October 15 deadline is a sign of major problems, as was the case for Qhubeka-Nexthash in 2022. That team failed to register and dissolved, with manager Doug Ryder forming the Q36.5 team in 2023.
Astana missed the deadline in 2009, leading to speculation that then-star rider Alberto Contador would leave the team. However, the outfit eventually registered for the top tier and Contador remained with the squad in 2010.
The UCI will finalize the registration of 2025 teams on December 10, 2024, after their external auditing firm PwC assesses each application to ensure teams meet the required ethical, financial and administrative criteria.
Women's WorldTeams
- AG Insurance Soudal
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- FDJ-Suez
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-Alula-Jayco
- Movistar Team
- Roland
- Team DSM-Firmenich
- Team SD Worx-Protime
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
Men's WorldTeams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
- EF Education-Easypost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarche-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl
- Team Jayco Alula
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
Men's ProTeams
- Burgos BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto
- 5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Team Polti Visitmalta
- Toscana Factory Team Vini Fantini
- Totalenergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Unibet Tietema Rockets
- Uno-X Mobility
- VF Group Bardiani CSF-Faizane’
- Wagner Bazin WB
Women's ProTeams
- Arkea B&B Hotels Women
- Cofidis Women Team
- EF Education-Oatly
- Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
- St Michel Mavic Auber93
- Volkerwessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.