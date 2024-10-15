UCI rankings confirm superiority of Tadej Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates in 2024 - Analysis

By
published

Astana, Arkea-B&B Hotels still facing relegation threats as WorldTour cycle heads into final year

The results that Tadej Pogačar accomplished in 2024, with victories in the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships, were so far and above all others in the pro peloton that the Slovenian earned almost twice the number of UCI points as his nearest rival, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep), the October 14 rankings showed.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.