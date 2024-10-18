ProTeam born out of YouTube takes big step in pursuit of Tour de France dream

TDT-Unibet to become Unibet Tietema Rockets in 2025 after signing new multi-year agreement with title sponsor

TDT-Unibet found success in their first WorldTour race with Brit Zeb Kyffin getting into the day&#039;s breakaway
TDT-Unibet found success in their first WorldTour race with Brit Zeb Kyffin getting into the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Tietema-Unibet have made a big step in their pursuit of one day riding the Tour de France, with Unibet set to step up to first title sponsor in 2025 after signing a new multi-year agreement.

The Dutch team will race under a French license in 2025 and become Unibet Tietema Rockets, the first team in professional cycling with a 'franchise' name, and hope to kick on from riding their first WorldTour events at Amstel Gold Race and the Renewi Tour in 2024.

James Moultrie
News Writer

