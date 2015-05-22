Aru savours becoming the first ever Sardinian in pink at the Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 6 Fabio Aru in the pink jersey after stage 13. Image 2 of 6 Fabio Aru looking happy at the start of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Astana's Fabio Aru on the stage 13 podium. Image 4 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the line for fourth place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) crosses the line in second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Contador and Aru take a drink. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

What a difference a day makes. Especially at the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

On Thursday Fabio Aru (Astana) crossed the finish line with a grimace on his face after losing time to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Twenty-four hours later the battle for the pink jersey had flipped yet again after a high-speed crash 3.2km from the finish in Jesolo. Contador was delayed, losing 40 seconds, and so Aru pulled on the maglia rosa.

Aru celebrated on the podium but continued to warn that the Giro d'Italia only ends in Milan on May 31, knowing that Contador is likely to take back pink in Saturday's 59.4km time trial, while he could suffer and lose several minutes. However for now, his grimace was replaced by a smile as he became the first Sardinian rider to ever pull on the maglia rosa.





To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.