Aru savours becoming the first ever Sardinian in pink at the Giro d’Italia
Astana rider mysterious about his problems on the stage to Imola
What a difference a day makes. Especially at the 2015 Giro d'Italia.
On Thursday Fabio Aru (Astana) crossed the finish line with a grimace on his face after losing time to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Twenty-four hours later the battle for the pink jersey had flipped yet again after a high-speed crash 3.2km from the finish in Jesolo. Contador was delayed, losing 40 seconds, and so Aru pulled on the maglia rosa.
Aru celebrated on the podium but continued to warn that the Giro d'Italia only ends in Milan on May 31, knowing that Contador is likely to take back pink in Saturday's 59.4km time trial, while he could suffer and lose several minutes. However for now, his grimace was replaced by a smile as he became the first Sardinian rider to ever pull on the maglia rosa.
