Trending

Aru savours becoming the first ever Sardinian in pink at the Giro d’Italia

Astana rider mysterious about his problems on the stage to Imola

Image 1 of 6

Fabio Aru in the pink jersey after stage 13.

Fabio Aru in the pink jersey after stage 13.
Image 2 of 6

Fabio Aru looking happy at the start of the day

Fabio Aru looking happy at the start of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 6

Astana's Fabio Aru on the stage 13 podium.

Astana's Fabio Aru on the stage 13 podium.
Image 4 of 6

Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the line for fourth place

Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the line for fourth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) crosses the line in second place

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) crosses the line in second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Contador and Aru take a drink.

Contador and Aru take a drink.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

What a difference a day makes. Especially at the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Stage 14 time trial start times

Giro d'Italia: Modolo wins bunch sprint in Jesolo

Crash upsets general classification on Giro d'Italia stage 13

Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 13

Porte: There’s not much to do when everyone in front of you goes down

Uran back in contention at the Giro d’Italia as long time trial looms

Gallery: Giro d'Italia time trials

On Thursday Fabio Aru (Astana) crossed the finish line with a grimace on his face after losing time to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Twenty-four hours later the battle for the pink jersey had flipped yet again after a high-speed crash 3.2km from the finish in Jesolo. Contador was delayed, losing 40 seconds, and so Aru pulled on the maglia rosa.

Aru celebrated on the podium but continued to warn that the Giro d'Italia only ends in Milan on May 31, knowing that Contador is likely to take back pink in Saturday's 59.4km time trial, while he could suffer and lose several minutes. However for now, his grimace was replaced by a smile as he became the first Sardinian rider to ever pull on the maglia rosa.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.