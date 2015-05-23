Gallery: Giro d'Italia time trials

Image 1 of 137 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) time trialling his way to victory at the 2014 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 137 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the stage 19 time trial to Monte Grappa in the pink jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 137 Nairo Quintana riding to victory in the 2014 mountain time trial Image 4 of 137 Michael Hepburn rides through the tifosi in 2014 Image 5 of 137 Michael Hepburn riding up Cima Grappa in the 2014 Giro time trial Image 6 of 137 Julián Arredondo in the mountains classification jersey during the 2014 time trial to Monte Grappa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 137 For Nacer Bouhanni, a mountain time trial to Monte Grappa is just about the toughest day in the saddle (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 137 Domenico Pozzovivo climbing during the stage 19 time trial in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 137 Fabio Aru (Astana) in the white jersey as he finishes second on the Monte Grappa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 137 Cadel Evans time trialling on stage 19 to Monte Grappa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 137 Nairo Quintana brings out a Colombian flag on the podium to celebrate his time trial win in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 137 Rigoberto Uran riding his way to third in the time trial and second overall at the 2014 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 137 Domenico Pozzovivo riding up Monte Grappa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 137 Wilco Kelderman is surrounded by fans on the Monte Grappa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 137 Ivan Basso time trialling on stage 19 of the 2014 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 137 The Monte Grappa time trial in 2014 was a popular stage with the tifosi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 137 Maxime Bouet on the drops as he climbs up Monte Grappa in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 137 Cadel Evans in the start house for the stage 12 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 137 Rigoberto Uran was the fastest man on the stage 12 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 137 A moment of calm before Cadel Evans started the stage 12 time trial and lost the pink jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 137 Rafał Majka rode the time trial in the white jersey on stage 12 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 137 Fabio Aru starts his time trial in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 137 Nairo Quintana rolls out for the stage 12 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 137 A big last breath of air for Pierre Rolland before the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 137 Cadel Evans' last day in the maglia rosa was the stage 12 time trial in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 137 Rigoberto Uran during the stage 12 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 137 Fabio Aru during the time trial to Barolo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 137 Rigoberto Uran became the first Colombian to wear the maglia rosa following his time trial win in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 137 Rigoberto Uran on the podium after winning the stage 12 time trial in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 137 Norwegian champion Edvald Bosan Hagen starts his time trial in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali, wearing the maglia rosa, was untouchable in the Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 137 There was no repeat of Alex Doswett's time trial victory in Polsa with the parcours too steep for the British champion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 137 Cadel Evans on the steeper slopes of the Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 137 Italian national champion Dario Cataldo during the Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 137 Samuel Sánchez riding to second in the Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 137 Vladimir Karpets in the 2013 Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 137 Danilo Di Luca was tenth in the Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 137 Samuel Sánchez was the only rider within one minute of Nibali on the time trial to Polsa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 137 Evgeni Petrov digs deep (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 137 Franco Pellizotti looks to be in a world of pain in the Polsa time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 137 Carlos Betancur in the white jersey on the uphill time trial to Polsa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 137 Rigoberto Uran was over a minute down on Nibali on the time trial to Polsa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 137 Mauro Santambrogio time trialling to Polsa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 137 Cadel Evans digging deep during the 2013 time trial to Polsa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the final time trial in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his first maglia rosa of 2013 after the stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali during the stage time trial after which he would be leading the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) moves into the pink jersey after the stage 8 time trial and would wear it all the way to Brescia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 137 Bradley Wiggins in the stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 137 Bradley Wiggins rolls out for the time trial but it wasn't his day with the Olympic champion needing to change bikes, slowing his pace as he finished second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 137 Bradley Wiggins before his stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 137 The maglia rosa Beñat Intxausti fights to keep his jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 137 Ryder Hesjedal during the stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 137 Alex Dowsett celebrates his stage win on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 137 Alex Dowsett upseat Bradley Wiggins to claim his first grand tour stage win n the stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 137 Beñat Intxausti's only day in the maglia rosa was the stage 8 time trial in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 137 The Garmin team on the podium after the final time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 137 Marco Pinotti on the podium as winner of the final day 2012 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 137 Marco Pinotti finishes first in front of the Duomo in Milan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 137 Marco Pinotti won the final time trial of 2012 to make it two from two for BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 137 Ryder Hesjedal can't believe he's won the Giro after his final time trial elevated him onto top step of the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 137 Joaquim Rodríguez crosses the line in Milan knowing he's lost the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 137 Joaquim Rodríguez finishes the 2012 time trial and Milan and slips to second overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 64 of 137 Ryder Hesjedal holds aloft the Giro trophy after his final day time trial saw him jump into the overall lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 65 of 137 Ryder Hesjedal crosses the line in Milan and realises the 2012 Giro crown will be his (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 66 of 137 Journalist Gregor Brown gets in some podium time (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 67 of 137 Taylor Phinney was the first maglia rosa of 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 68 of 137 Taylor Phinney riding to the time trial win in 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 137 Taylor Phinney celebrates winning the opening day time trial of the 2012 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 137 Alberto Contador pulls on another maglia rosa in 2011 after winning the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 137 Alberto Contador sets off for the stage 16 time trial in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 137 Alberto Contador rides through the tifosi in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali would inherit Alberto Contador's stage 16 time trial from 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali ready to leave the start house in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 137 Vicenzo Nibali rids through the crowds on the road to Nevegal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 76 of 137 Alberto Contador poses with the Giro trophy after the final time trial in 2011 but would lose the victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 77 of 137 The 2011 Giro podium on the day would end up looking rather different in the history books (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 78 of 137 Michele Scarponi crosses the line in Milan thinking he woudl have to settle for second overall but the Italian would alter be declared the overall winner of the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 79 of 137 Alberto Contador time trials around Milan in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 80 of 137 David Miller won the final day time trial in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 81 of 137 Alberto Contador won the uphill time trial to Nevegal in 2011 but would later be stripped of the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 137 Bradley Wiggins celebrates wearing the first maglia rosa of 2010 after his time trial victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 137 The 2010 Giro winner Ivan Basso after the final day time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 84 of 137 Ivan Basso was the 2010 Giro winner, wearing the maglia rosa on the final day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 85 of 137 Gustav Larsson wins the final day time trial at the 2010 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 86 of 137 Bradley Wiggins rolls out for stage 1 of the 2010 Giro which he would go on to win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 137 Danilo Di Luca during the 2009 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 88 of 137 Danilo Di Luca started the Riomaggiore time trial in the pink jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 137 Michael Rogers gets his Riomaggiore time trial underway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 137 Dennis Menchov leaves the start house (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 91 of 137 A pink jersey was a further bonus for Menchov after his time trial win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 92 of 137 Dennis Menchov riding to the Riomaggiore time trial victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 93 of 137 Dennis Menchov moved into the pink jersey after the 2009 Riomaggiore time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 94 of 137 Danilo Di Luca during the Riomaggiore time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 95 of 137 Danilo Di Luca can only smile after losing the maglia rosa after the Riomaggiore time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 96 of 137 Dennis Menchov after the final day time trial in 2009 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 97 of 137 Dennis Menchov riding the Roma time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 98 of 137 Ignatas Konovalovas won the final day 2009 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 99 of 137 Dennis Menchov crashes on the slippery Roma cobbles during the final day time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 100 of 137 Not even a final day crash could stop Dennis Menchov from claiming overall victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 101 of 137 Marzio Bruseghin won the 2008 Giro time trial to Urbino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 102 of 137 Alberto Contador wearing the maglia rosa on the uphill time trial at the 2008 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 103 of 137 Franco Pellizotti won the 2008 Plan de Corones time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 104 of 137 Paolo Savoldelli during the 2008 Plan de Corones time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 105 of 137 Alberto Contador approaches the Plan de Corones finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 106 of 137 Alberto Contador climbing during the time trial to Plan de Corones in 2008 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 107 of 137 Marco Pinotti won the final day 2008 Giro time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 108 of 137 Giovanni Visconti in the pink jersey before a time trial at the 2008 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 109 of 137 Paolo Savoldelli won the stage 20 time trial in 2007 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 110 of 137 The young face of Andy Schleck at the 2007 Giro before the stage 13 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 111 of 137 Danilo Di Luca in the pink jersey at the start of stage 13 time trial in 2007 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 112 of 137 Then Italian national champion Marzio Bruseghin won the stage 13 time trial in 2007 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 113 of 137 Danilo Di Luca punches air after the stage 20 time trial at the 2007 Giro knowing the overall title is his (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 114 of 137 Jan Ullrich celebrates his time trial victory at the 2006 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 115 of 137 Jan Ullrich on his way to winning the stage 11 time trial at the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 116 of 137 The world champion Michael Rogers gets ready to time trial at the 2006 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 117 of 137 Paolo Savoldelli won the first time trial of the 2006 Giro and also wore the first pink jersy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 118 of 137 Ivan Basso wearing the maglia rosa during the stage 11 time trial at the 2006 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 119 of 137 Brett Lancaster with the first maglia rosa of the 2005 Giro following his prologue success (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 120 of 137 Brett Lancaster shakes hands with Mario Cipollini after the 2005 Prologue (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 121 of 137 Danilo Di Luca wearing the maglia rosa in the stage 8 time trial in 2005 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 122 of 137 Filippo Pozzato starts his time trial in 2005 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 123 of 137 Damiani Cunego during the stage 8 time trial in 2005 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 124 of 137 Then Italian champion Dario Cioni time trialling in 2005 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 125 of 137 Stefano Garzelli with a custom painted helmet at the 2005 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 126 of 137 David Zabriskie won the 45km time trial to Florence in 2005 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 127 of 137 Ivan Basso celebrates stage 18 time trial success in 2005 a day after winning in the mountains (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 128 of 137 Last minute stretches for Paolo Savoldelli before his 2005 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 129 of 137 Paolo Savoldelli warming up before the final time trial of the 2005 edition of the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 130 of 137 Australian Tren Wilson riding a time trial in 2005 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 131 of 137 David Arroyo kept his race lead after the Giro's 2010 time trial up Plan de Corones Image 132 of 137 Cadel Evans was runner up to Stefano Garzelli on the 2010 time trial up the Plan de Corones Image 133 of 137 Vincenzo Nibali riding to fourth place in the 2010 Plan de Corones time trial Image 134 of 137 Alberto Contador wearing the maglia rosa in the 2008 Plan de Corones time trial Image 135 of 137 Andy Schleck in the best young riders jersey at the 2007 Giro d'Italia's stage 13 time trial Image 136 of 137 Captain America, Dave Zabriskie, finishes the stage 13 Giro time trial in 2007 Image 137 of 137 Vladimir Efimkin crashes in the opening stage of the 2006 Giro d'Italia

Since 1933, time trials have been a regular feature of the Giro d'Italia. Over the part ten years, the race against the clock has been crucial in deciding the overall winner of the race with uphill time trials a regular occurrence. In 2014, Nairo Quintana's win on Monte Grappa in the maglia rosa helped to cement his overall victory just as Vincenzo Nibali did so a year previously on the climb to Polsa. In 2008, Alberto Contador's time trial up the unpaved Plan de Corones saw him put serious time into his main challengers before sealing the overall win with a commanding final day race against the clock in Milan.

The Giro has also witnessed dramatic final day time trial's in recent years. in 2009, Dennis Menchov crashed on the slippery cobbles around the Colosseum in Rome while wearing the maglia rosa in the final kilometre of the 14.4 km stage. A quick bike change and Menchov was back on the road, sealing a 41 second victory over Danilo Di Luca and his second career Grand Tour victory.

Equally dramatic was the final day 2012 time trial in Milan as Ryder Hesjedal turned a 31 second deficit into a 16 second advantage over Joaquim Rodríguez on the 28.2km course to become the first Canadian winner of the Giro. The two riders had swapped the pink jersey from stage 7 when Hesjedal wore pink for the first time with the time trial the deciding factor in the overall classification.

Stage 14 of the Giro, from Treviso to Valdobbiadene, is one of the longest time trial's in recent grand tour history at 59.4 kilometres in length and is sure to see the first serious time gaps open up on the general classification. Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage, but first have a look through our gallery of the last ten year's of time trilling at the Giro.