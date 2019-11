Image 1 of 6 Giro d'Italia 2015: Stage 14 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 6 Giro d'Italia 2015: Stage 14 route map (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 6 Fabio Aru resplendent in pink. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Rigoberto Uran during the stage 12 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) time trials to victory in Paris-Nice Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador wearing the maglia rosa in the 2008 Plan de Corones time trial

The only time trial of the 2015 Giro d'Italia will be held today with Trek's Marco Coledan the first rider to leave the start house in Trevisio at midday. Following the unexpected general classification changes from the late crash on stage 13, Fabio Aru will be last rider to start at 3:42pm. The 59.4km time trial starts in Treviso and finishes in Valdobbiadene, the home of processo and tiramsu.

There will be one minute time gaps between the majority of the riders with three minute time gaps for the top 20 riders on the general classification.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) will start his time trial at 2:54pm, Colombian national champion Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) starts at 3:27pm and former maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at 3:39pm.

Giro d'Italia stage 14 time trial start times