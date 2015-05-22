Giro d'Italia: Modolo wins bunch sprint in Jesolo
Crash near finish catches Contador out, Aru takes over race lead
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the bunch sprint of the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia in Jesolo. He outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory) and Elia Viviani (Sky) on another wet day in Italy. A mass crash just outside the three kilometre zone greatly reduced the final field, and upset the general classification, giving Fabio Aru (Astana) the overall lead.
"Finally I've won a stage. My great companion, colleague and friend, Max Richeze, gave me the perfect lead-out, and I just finished off the work of my team," Modolo said. "At Fiuggi, I was disappointed with myself. At Forlì the breakaway made it so I didn't get the chance to sprint, so it was destiny that I would win my home stage. I have so many friends standing at the barriers from San Vendemiano, my home village, that this experience is unforgettable."
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was caught behind the crash, while rival Aru was near the front. That was enough for the leader’s jersey to change hands, as Aru came in on the same time as the leader, while Contador lost nearly 40 seconds putting him 19 seconds behind the Italian.
Richie Porte’s string of bad luck continued, as the crash cost him two minutes. He finished the race on a borrowed bike from teammate Vasil Kiryienka, which was 11 cm larger than his normal size.
Contador said that he hit the ground in the crash, checked himself to make sure he was uninjured and then looked to see where he could find a team bike to take himself to the finish.
How it unfolded
The number 13 isn’t a bad luck number in Italy, but many in the peloton may have felt otherwise. The day started once again with the rain that has plagued the race the last few days. At least on this stage there was no worry about wet, dangerous descents – the course really couldn’t have been much flatter.
The break group got away fairly early, and consisted of Rick Zabel (BMC), Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) and Marco Frapporti (Androni Giacattoli). The field allowed them to get away, but not too far, holding the gap under two and a half minutes.
The three leaders were stopped by a closed railroad crossing, and a few minutes later, the peloton was also slowed and stopped momentarily. The three leaders seemed to have lost their momentum though, as the gap went from two minutes to one. Frapporti took the first intermediate sprint, with Zabel living up to his family sprinting tradition and winning the second. The peloton came across only 1:05 down, with just over 70 km to go.
It was an easy day for Tinkoff-Saxo, as the Russian team didn’t have to worry about leading the chase. This Giro offers few opportunities to the sprinters, and having lost one opportunity to an escape group, the sprinters’ teams were determined to have their chance today day. They shared the lead work, with Tinkoff-Saxo keeping a close eye on them, and Astana keeping a close eye on Tinkoff-Saxo.
The trio held on to its one-minute gap, but with 25km left, the trend was downward, and closer to 30 seconds. At the 20km marker it was down to 14 seconds, and they were then caught with only 17.5km left, with Tinkoff-Saxo now at the head of the field.
The sprinters teams let the Russian team hold control of the field, giving themselves a break after their chase work and before facing the actual sprint. With 6km, Trek moved to the front, hoping to set up things for Nizzolo.
Just before the 3km marker, the field split with crash in the middle of the field. A greatly reduced peloton of some 30-40 continued on, with much looking around a re-grouping. Richie Porte was either involved in or caught by the crash, and was soon seen trying to hurry his way up through the team cars.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:03:08
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:10
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:13
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|37
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|41
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|46
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:40
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|67
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|69
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|70
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|74
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|75
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|76
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|78
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|80
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|82
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:36
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|99
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|100
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:01
|101
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:02:08
|102
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|103
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:11
|107
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|111
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|112
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:18
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:22
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:31
|123
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:47
|125
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|126
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|127
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|128
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|129
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|130
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|131
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|139
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|140
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|143
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|144
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|145
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|153
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|154
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|157
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|158
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|160
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|165
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:54
|170
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|171
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|172
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:24
|173
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:10
|174
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|175
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|176
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|177
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|178
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:28
|179
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|180
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:05
|181
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|182
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:09
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|124
|pts
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|124
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|9
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|10
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|9:09:32
|2
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:02
|5
|Southeast
|0:00:34
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:42
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:11
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|9
|Tinkoff Saxo
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:25
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:26
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:36
|16
|FDJ
|0:01:45
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:22
|18
|Team Sky
|0:02:33
|19
|Androni-Sidermec
|0:02:48
|20
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|21
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:52
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|62
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|38
|3
|Team Sky
|25
|4
|Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Androni-Sidermec
|18
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|IAM Cycling
|12
|9
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|10
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|11
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|7
|12
|Southeast
|5
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|FDJ
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Tinkoff Saxo
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|22
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54:20:35
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:19
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:38
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:02
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:43
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:57
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:04:24
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:46
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:05:05
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:24
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:28
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|21
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:20
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:22
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:27
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:57
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:08
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:00
|28
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:35
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:12
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:49
|31
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:41
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:37
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:32
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:41:07
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:35
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:15
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:33
|38
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:46:23
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:10
|40
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:15
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:31
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:18
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:32
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:58:38
|45
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:00:50
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:01:35
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:40
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:42
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:01:48
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:10
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:58
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:04:07
|53
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:05:01
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:19
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:09
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:24
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:29
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:35
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:08
|60
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:09:14
|61
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:09:41
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:11:29
|63
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:12:12
|64
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:12:36
|65
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:47
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:15:51
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:16:17
|68
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:16:53
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:17:30
|70
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:27
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:22:05
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:57
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:24:42
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:21
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:34
|76
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:49
|77
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:27:56
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:14
|79
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:33:09
|80
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:34:10
|81
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:20
|82
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:24
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:34:26
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:14
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:08
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:26
|87
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:14
|88
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:39:58
|89
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:41:18
|90
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:01
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:43:02
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:10
|93
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:40
|94
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:59
|95
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:44:43
|96
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:45:55
|97
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:46:30
|98
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:48:16
|99
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:48:19
|100
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:50:38
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:32
|102
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:43
|103
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:38
|104
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:52
|105
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:54:54
|106
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:55:10
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:55:21
|108
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:56
|109
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:59
|110
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:59:22
|111
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:59:27
|112
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:59:54
|113
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:01:32
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:02:48
|116
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:02:54
|117
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:03:30
|118
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:03:45
|119
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:04:18
|120
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:04:28
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:04:30
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:06:10
|123
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:07
|124
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:09:44
|125
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:11:21
|126
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:11:46
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:05
|128
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:21
|129
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:12:31
|130
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:12:55
|131
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:13:07
|132
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:13:33
|133
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|2:15:20
|134
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2:15:35
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2:16:11
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:41
|137
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:17:43
|138
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:18:35
|139
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:18:37
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:19:03
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:20:23
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:20:48
|143
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:23:19
|144
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:24:47
|145
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:25:38
|146
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:26:36
|147
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:26:50
|148
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:26:54
|149
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:27:13
|150
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:28:37
|151
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:29:08
|152
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|2:29:28
|153
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:31:35
|154
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:02
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:34:52
|156
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:36:32
|157
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:37:07
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:37:14
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:37:27
|160
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|2:37:36
|161
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|2:37:57
|162
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:38:04
|163
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:45
|164
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:43:04
|165
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:43:54
|166
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:46:59
|167
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:24
|168
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2:49:04
|169
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:08
|170
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:51:22
|171
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:52:36
|172
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:52:43
|173
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:53:23
|174
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:53:42
|175
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:54:20
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:54:41
|177
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:55:58
|178
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:59:05
|179
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:00:25
|180
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:00:51
|181
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:05:19
|182
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|3:10:57
|183
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|119
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|88
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|14
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|47
|15
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|19
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|21
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|24
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|26
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|30
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|33
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|34
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|39
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|40
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|44
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|45
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|46
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|51
|Jonathan MONSALVE
|16
|52
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|53
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|55
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|59
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|60
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|61
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|65
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|66
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|67
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|68
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|69
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|70
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|72
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|73
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|74
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|78
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|80
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|81
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|84
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|85
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|89
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|90
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|91
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|93
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|94
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|96
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|97
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|99
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|100
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|101
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|102
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|103
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|104
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|3
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|23
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|31
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|32
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|33
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|41
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|43
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|45
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|46
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|48
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|8
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|14
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|24
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|29
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|34
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|35
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|36
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|38
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|39
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|41
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|42
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|43
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|44
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|45
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|49
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|50
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|51
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|52
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|56
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|58
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54:20:35
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:35
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:31
|5
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:00:50
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:40
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:58
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:08
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:09:14
|10
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:17:30
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:27
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:49
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:14
|14
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:34:10
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:20
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:14
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:14
|18
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:13:04
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:43:02
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:48:19
|21
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:50:38
|22
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:52
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:59:22
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:02:54
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:06:10
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:11:21
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:11:46
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:12:31
|29
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:13:33
|30
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:17:43
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:26:54
|32
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:27:13
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:02
|34
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:37:27
|35
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|2:37:57
|36
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:43:04
|37
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:46:59
|38
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:24
|39
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2:49:04
|40
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:08
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:51:22
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:55:58
|43
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:05:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|7
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|12
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|14
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|16
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|25
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|27
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|33
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|38
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|40
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|41
|Jonathan MONSALVE
|7
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|43
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|45
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|46
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|48
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|49
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|51
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|52
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|53
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|55
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|56
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|61
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|63
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|65
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|69
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|70
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|71
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|72
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|73
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|76
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|77
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|78
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|162:23:40
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:14
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:14
|4
|Team Sky
|0:07:56
|5
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:30:32
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:30:33
|7
|Team Katusha
|1:05:33
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:15
|9
|FDJ
|1:47:06
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|1:48:52
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:52:49
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:53:57
|13
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|2:01:19
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|2:03:54
|15
|IAM Cycling
|2:04:33
|16
|Southeast
|2:29:01
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:33:15
|18
|Team LottoNL- Jumbo
|2:37:02
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:53:39
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:58:01
|21
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|4:08:27
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|4:23:10
