Trending

Giro d'Italia: Modolo wins bunch sprint in Jesolo

Crash near finish catches Contador out, Aru takes over race lead

Image 1 of 109

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image 2 of 109

Alberto Contador's maglia rosa was hard to spot today

Alberto Contador's maglia rosa was hard to spot today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 109

Richie Porte at the Team Sky bus after losing more today following a late crash

Richie Porte at the Team Sky bus after losing more today following a late crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) wins at the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) wins at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 109

The sprint for stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

The sprint for stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 109

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 109

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana) in white at the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (Astana) in white at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 109

Tinkoff Saxo set the pace for Alberto Contador

Tinkoff Saxo set the pace for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 109

Tinkoff Saxo set the pace for Alberto Contador

Tinkoff Saxo set the pace for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana) in pink

Fabio Aru (Astana) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 109

Team BMC Racing at the Giro d'Italia

Team BMC Racing at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 109

Alberto Contador lost the maglia rosa

Alberto Contador lost the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 109

Tinkoff Saxo on the front

Tinkoff Saxo on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana) in pink

Fabio Aru (Astana) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 109

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 109

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 109

Tinkoff Saxo on the front at the Giro d'Italia

Tinkoff Saxo on the front at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 109

Fabio Aru in the maglia rosa.

Fabio Aru in the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 109

Fabio Aru in the maglia rosa.

Fabio Aru in the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 109

Fabio Aru donned the leader's pink jersey.

Fabio Aru donned the leader's pink jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 109

Fabio Aru resplendent in pink.

Fabio Aru resplendent in pink.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 109

Richie Porte finished on a very big bike,

Richie Porte finished on a very big bike,
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 109

Sacha Modolo soaks himself with victory champagne.

Sacha Modolo soaks himself with victory champagne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 109

Sacha Modolo soaks himself with victory champagne.

Sacha Modolo soaks himself with victory champagne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 109

The peloton makes it's way down another wet road.

The peloton makes it's way down another wet road.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 109

Alberto Contador with his shadow, Fabio Aru.

Alberto Contador with his shadow, Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 109

Elia Viviani in the sprint jersey.

Elia Viviani in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 109

Elia Viviani in the sprint jersey.

Elia Viviani in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 109

BMC on the podium.

BMC on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 109

Another day for umbrellas at the Giro.

Another day for umbrellas at the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 109

Another day for umbrellas at the Giro.

Another day for umbrellas at the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 109

Another day for umbrellas at the Giro.

Another day for umbrellas at the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 109

The Giro d'Italia trophy.

The Giro d'Italia trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 109

Philippe Gilbert greets Paolo Bettini.

Philippe Gilbert greets Paolo Bettini.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 109

A castle at the start line.

A castle at the start line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 109

Bernhard Eisel and Paolo Bettini at the start

Bernhard Eisel and Paolo Bettini at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 109

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) had poor luck in the finale.

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) had poor luck in the finale.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 109

The Giro trophy awaits its newest recipient on May 31 in Milan.

The Giro trophy awaits its newest recipient on May 31 in Milan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 109

The Giro trophy awaits its newest recipient on May 31 in Milan.

The Giro trophy awaits its newest recipient on May 31 in Milan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 109

Aru was never far from Contador's side.

Aru was never far from Contador's side.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 109

Andre Greipel misses his chance for a win today.

Andre Greipel misses his chance for a win today.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 109

team Sky lined up to protect Porte.

team Sky lined up to protect Porte.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 54 of 109

Richie Porte in the peloton.

Richie Porte in the peloton.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 109

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru.

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 109

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru.

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 57 of 109

Scenery along the route.

Scenery along the route.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 58 of 109

Alberto Contador.

Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 59 of 109

Rick Zabel (BMC Racing)

Rick Zabel (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 60 of 109

Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 61 of 109

Rick Zabel waits for the train.

Rick Zabel waits for the train.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 62 of 109

Rick Zabel speaks to officials.

Rick Zabel speaks to officials.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 63 of 109

Zabel waits for the train.

Zabel waits for the train.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 64 of 109

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 65 of 109

The peloton goes over a bridge durng stage 13.

The peloton goes over a bridge durng stage 13.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 66 of 109

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 67 of 109

Modolo just slipped past Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani.

Modolo just slipped past Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 68 of 109

Modolo just slipped past Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani.

Modolo just slipped past Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 69 of 109

Contador struggled to limit his time losses.

Contador struggled to limit his time losses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 70 of 109

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 71 of 109

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 72 of 109

Luca Paolini got a late flat.

Luca Paolini got a late flat.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 73 of 109

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Sacha Modolo wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 74 of 109

The peloton races through the Italian countryside.

The peloton races through the Italian countryside.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 75 of 109

Another wet day for the breakaway.

Another wet day for the breakaway.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 76 of 109

Riding through the Italian countryside.

Riding through the Italian countryside.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 77 of 109

Lined up to watch the breakaway.

Lined up to watch the breakaway.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 78 of 109

The peloton goes over a bridge durng stage 13.

The peloton goes over a bridge durng stage 13.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 79 of 109

Fans along the route.

Fans along the route.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 80 of 109

Rigoberto Uran at the team car.

Rigoberto Uran at the team car.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 81 of 109

Rigoberto Uran at the team car.

Rigoberto Uran at the team car.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 82 of 109

The peloton passes quickly.

The peloton passes quickly.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 83 of 109

the day's breakaway.

the day's breakaway.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 84 of 109

Zabel, Pineau and Frapporti

Zabel, Pineau and Frapporti
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 85 of 109

Zabel, Pineau and Frapporti

Zabel, Pineau and Frapporti
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 86 of 109

Another wet day at the Giro.

Another wet day at the Giro.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 87 of 109

Richie Porte finishes in the rain.

Richie Porte finishes in the rain.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 88 of 109

Fabio Aru took over the race lead following a late crash that slowed Contador.

Fabio Aru took over the race lead following a late crash that slowed Contador.
Image 89 of 109

Astana's Fabio Aru on the stage 13 podium.

Astana's Fabio Aru on the stage 13 podium.
Image 90 of 109

Aru in control at the Giro.

Aru in control at the Giro.
Image 91 of 109

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image 92 of 109

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image 93 of 109

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image 94 of 109

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image 95 of 109

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image 96 of 109

Another wet day at the Giro.

Another wet day at the Giro.
Image 97 of 109

Sacha Modolo sprays himself with champagne after wining stage 13/

Sacha Modolo sprays himself with champagne after wining stage 13/
Image 98 of 109

Tom Boonen signs on

Tom Boonen signs on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 99 of 109

The organisers try to neutralise the bunch

The organisers try to neutralise the bunch
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 109

Jerome Pineau jokes around after the break is stopped for a passing train

Jerome Pineau jokes around after the break is stopped for a passing train
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 101 of 109

Jerome Pineau leads the break

Jerome Pineau leads the break
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 109

It was another wet day out on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

It was another wet day out on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 109

Yuri Trofimov puts some protection from the elements on his bike in the form of an ass saver

Yuri Trofimov puts some protection from the elements on his bike in the form of an ass saver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 104 of 109

Stage 13 was a day for wrapping up

Stage 13 was a day for wrapping up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 105 of 109

Fabio Aru looking happy at the start of the day

Fabio Aru looking happy at the start of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 106 of 109

Cheng Ji also known as the breakaway killer

Cheng Ji also known as the breakaway killer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 107 of 109

All smiles from Alberto Contador on the start line

All smiles from Alberto Contador on the start line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 108 of 109

Alberto Contador waves to the crowd

Alberto Contador waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 109 of 109

Rick Zabel waits to get going again

Rick Zabel waits to get going again
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the bunch sprint of the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia in Jesolo. He outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory) and Elia Viviani (Sky) on another wet day in Italy. A mass crash just outside the three kilometre zone greatly reduced the final field, and upset the general classification, giving Fabio Aru (Astana) the overall lead.

Related Articles

Crash upsets general classification on Giro d'Italia stage 13

Aru savours becoming the first ever Sardinian in pink at the Giro d’Italia

Porte: There’s not much to do when everyone in front of you goes down

Uran back in contention at the Giro d’Italia as long time trial looms

"Finally I've won a stage. My great companion, colleague and friend, Max Richeze, gave me the perfect lead-out, and I just finished off the work of my team," Modolo said. "At Fiuggi, I was disappointed with myself. At Forlì the breakaway made it so I didn't get the chance to sprint, so it was destiny that I would win my home stage. I have so many friends standing at the barriers from San Vendemiano, my home village, that this experience is unforgettable."

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was caught behind the crash, while rival Aru was near the front. That was enough for the leader’s jersey to change hands, as Aru came in on the same time as the leader, while Contador lost nearly 40 seconds putting him 19 seconds behind the Italian.

Richie Porte’s string of bad luck continued, as the crash cost him two minutes. He finished the race on a borrowed bike from teammate Vasil Kiryienka, which was 11 cm larger than his normal size.

Contador said that he hit the ground in the crash, checked himself to make sure he was uninjured and then looked to see where he could find a team bike to take himself to the finish.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it unfolded

The number 13 isn’t a bad luck number in Italy, but many in the peloton may have felt otherwise. The day started once again with the rain that has plagued the race the last few days. At least on this stage there was no worry about wet, dangerous descents – the course really couldn’t have been much flatter.

The break group got away fairly early, and consisted of Rick Zabel (BMC), Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) and Marco Frapporti (Androni Giacattoli). The field allowed them to get away, but not too far, holding the gap under two and a half minutes.

The three leaders were stopped by a closed railroad crossing, and a few minutes later, the peloton was also slowed and stopped momentarily. The three leaders seemed to have lost their momentum though, as the gap went from two minutes to one. Frapporti took the first intermediate sprint, with Zabel living up to his family sprinting tradition and winning the second. The peloton came across only 1:05 down, with just over 70 km to go.

It was an easy day for Tinkoff-Saxo, as the Russian team didn’t have to worry about leading the chase. This Giro offers few opportunities to the sprinters, and having lost one opportunity to an escape group, the sprinters’ teams were determined to have their chance today day. They shared the lead work, with Tinkoff-Saxo keeping a close eye on them, and Astana keeping a close eye on Tinkoff-Saxo.

The trio held on to its one-minute gap, but with 25km left, the trend was downward, and closer to 30 seconds. At the 20km marker it was down to 14 seconds, and they were then caught with only 17.5km left, with Tinkoff-Saxo now at the head of the field.

The sprinters teams let the Russian team hold control of the field, giving themselves a break after their chase work and before facing the actual sprint. With 6km, Trek moved to the front, hoping to set up things for Nizzolo.

Just before the 3km marker, the field split with crash in the middle of the field. A greatly reduced peloton of some 30-40 continued on, with much looking around a re-grouping. Richie Porte was either involved in or caught by the crash, and was soon seen trying to hurry his way up through the team cars.

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:03:08
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
15Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:04
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
28Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
33Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:10
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:13
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:19
37Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
38Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
41Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:38
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:40
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
54Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
55Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
63Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
67Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:08
69Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
70Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
71Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
74Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
75Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
76Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:23
78Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
80Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:33
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
82Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:36
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
90Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
92Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
99Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
100Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:01
101Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:02:08
102Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
103Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:11
107Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
111Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
112Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
118Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
120Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:18
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:22
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:31
123Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:47
125Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
126Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
127Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
128Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
129Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
130Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
131Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
133Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
135Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
137Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
138Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
139Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
140Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
143Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
144Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
145Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
150Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
153Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
154Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
155Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
157Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
158Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
160Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
161Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
162Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
165Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
166Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
167Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:54
170Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
171Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
172Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:24
173Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:10
174Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
175Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
176Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
177Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
178Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:28
179Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
180Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:05
181Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
182Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:09
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Santa Maria di Sala
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling3
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Azzuri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling124pts
2Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team124
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli124

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team9pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
9Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha9:09:32
2Team LottoNL - Jumbo
3Lotto Soudal
4Lampre - Merida0:00:02
5Southeast0:00:34
6Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:42
7Trek Factory Racing0:01:11
8Astana Pro Team0:01:16
9Tinkoff Saxo
10BMC Racing Team
11Movistar Team
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:25
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:26
14Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
16FDJ0:01:45
17IAM Cycling0:02:22
18Team Sky0:02:33
19Androni-Sidermec0:02:48
20Ag2r La Mondiale
21Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:52
22Bardiani CSF0:03:04

Team point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida62pts
2Trek Factory Racing38
3Team Sky25
4Team Katusha18
5Androni-Sidermec18
6Nippo - Vini Fantini15
7BMC Racing Team13
8IAM Cycling12
9Team LottoNL - Jumbo10
10Bardiani CSF10
11Team Giant - Alpecin7
12Southeast5
13Lotto Soudal3
14Orica GreenEdge2
15Astana Pro Team
16FDJ
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Tinkoff Saxo
19Etixx - Quick-Step
20Movistar Team
21Team Cannondale - Garmin
22Ag2r La Mondiale

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team54:20:35
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:19
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:38
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:02
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:21
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:40
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:15
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:43
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:57
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:59
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:04:24
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:46
17Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:05:05
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:28
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:20
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:08:22
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:27
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:57
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:08
27Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:00
28Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:35
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:12
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:49
31Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:41
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:37
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:32
34Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:41:07
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:43:35
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:15
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:45:33
38Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:46:23
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:10
40Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:15
41Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:49:31
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:18
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:32
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:58:38
45Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:00:50
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:35
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:01:40
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:42
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1:01:48
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:02:10
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:58
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:04:07
53Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:05:01
54Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:19
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:09
56Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:24
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:29
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:35
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:08
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:09:14
61Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:09:41
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:11:29
63David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:12:12
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:12:36
65Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:47
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:15:51
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:16:17
68Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:16:53
69Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:17:30
70Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:27
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:22:05
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:57
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:24:42
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:26:21
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:27:34
76Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:27:49
77Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:27:56
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:14
79Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:33:09
80Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:34:10
81Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:34:20
82Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:34:24
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:34:26
84Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:14
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:36:08
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:36:26
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:14
88Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:39:58
89Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:41:18
90Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:43:01
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:43:02
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:43:10
93Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:40
94Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:43:59
95Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:44:43
96Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1:45:55
97Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:46:30
98Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:48:16
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:48:19
100Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:50:38
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:32
102Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:43
103Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:54:38
104Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:52
105Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:54:54
106Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:55:10
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:55:21
108Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:56:56
109Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:59
110Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:59:22
111Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:59:27
112Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:59:54
113Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:01:32
115Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:02:48
116Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:02:54
117Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:03:30
118Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:03:45
119Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:04:18
120Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:04:28
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:04:30
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:06:10
123Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:07
124Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:09:44
125Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:11:21
126Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:11:46
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:12:05
128Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:21
129Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:12:31
130Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:12:55
131Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:13:07
132Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:13:33
133Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing2:15:20
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2:15:35
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2:16:11
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:16:41
137Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:17:43
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:18:35
139Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:18:37
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:19:03
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:20:23
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:20:48
143Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:23:19
144Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:24:47
145Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:25:38
146Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:26:36
147Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:26:50
148Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:26:54
149Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:27:13
150Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2:28:37
151Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:29:08
152Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida2:29:28
153Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:31:35
154Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:32:02
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:34:52
156Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:36:32
157Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2:37:07
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:37:14
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:37:27
160Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli2:37:36
161Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing2:37:57
162Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:38:04
163Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:41:45
164Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:43:04
165Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:43:54
166Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:46:59
167Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:48:24
168Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2:49:04
169Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:50:08
170Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:51:22
171Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:52:36
172Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:52:43
173Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:53:23
174Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:53:42
175Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:54:20
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:54:41
177Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling2:55:58
178Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:59:05
179Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:00:25
180Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:00:51
181Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:05:19
182Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling3:10:57
183Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:15:15

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky119pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing119
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF109
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida91
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal88
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team83
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida75
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli72
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini55
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo55
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo50
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team49
14Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling47
15Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli46
17Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team41
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin41
19Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
21Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo33
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin33
24Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team32
26Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale32
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team31
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30
30Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling30
31Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge27
33Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
34Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha27
35Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo26
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha25
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
39Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
40Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team24
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
44Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling21
45Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
46Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
50Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16
51Jonathan MONSALVE16
52Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
53Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling16
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
55Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
56Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr13
59Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr13
60Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13
61Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
65Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
66Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
67Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
68Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step9
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
72Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
73Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
74Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
78Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling6
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
80Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
81Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing5
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
83Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
84Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
85Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
89Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
90Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
91Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
93Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
94Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
96Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
98Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
99Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
100Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
101Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1
102Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
103Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
104Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team61pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53
3Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale46
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo43
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
7Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo13
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling12
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
23Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
30Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
31Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
32Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
33Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
45Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
47Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1
48Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli36pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF29
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini23
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
8Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing16
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
14Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida9
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
24Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale8
29Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
34Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
35Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
36Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
38Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
39Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
41Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
42Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
43Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
44Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
45Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
49Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
51Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
52Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
53Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
55Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
56Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
58Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team54:20:35
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:59
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:43:35
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:49:31
5Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:00:50
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:01:40
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:58
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:08
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:09:14
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:17:30
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:27
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:27:49
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:14
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:34:10
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:34:20
16Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:14
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:14
18Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:13:04
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:43:02
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:48:19
21Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:50:38
22Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:52
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:59:22
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:02:54
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:06:10
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:11:21
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:11:46
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:12:31
29Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:13:33
30Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:17:43
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:26:54
32Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:27:13
33Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:32:02
34Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:37:27
35Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing2:37:57
36Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:43:04
37Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:46:59
38Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:48:24
39Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2:49:04
40Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:50:08
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:51:22
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling2:55:58
43Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:05:19

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF27pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing21
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
5Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team19
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
7Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky17
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
12Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
14Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo14
16Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
25Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha9
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
30Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team9
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
33Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling9
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
37Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
40Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
41Jonathan MONSALVE7
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
43Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
45Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
46Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
48Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
49Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
51Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
52Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
53Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
55Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
56Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
61Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
63Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
64Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
65Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
67Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
69Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
70Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
71Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
72Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
73Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
75Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
76Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
77Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
78Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team162:23:40
2BMC Racing Team0:06:14
3Movistar Team0:07:14
4Team Sky0:07:56
5Team Cannondale - Garmin0:30:32
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:30:33
7Team Katusha1:05:33
8Lotto Soudal1:08:15
9FDJ1:47:06
10Lampre - Merida1:48:52
11Orica GreenEdge1:52:49
12Etixx - Quick Step1:53:57
13Ag2r La Mondiale2:01:19
14Bardiani CSF2:03:54
15IAM Cycling2:04:33
16Southeast2:29:01
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:33:15
18Team LottoNL- Jumbo2:37:02
19Nippo - Vini Fantini2:53:39
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:58:01
21Team Giant - Alpecin4:08:27
22Trek Factory Racing4:23:10

Latest on Cyclingnews