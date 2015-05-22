Image 1 of 109 Sacha Modolo takes stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the bunch sprint of the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia in Jesolo. He outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory) and Elia Viviani (Sky) on another wet day in Italy. A mass crash just outside the three kilometre zone greatly reduced the final field, and upset the general classification, giving Fabio Aru (Astana) the overall lead.

"Finally I've won a stage. My great companion, colleague and friend, Max Richeze, gave me the perfect lead-out, and I just finished off the work of my team," Modolo said. "At Fiuggi, I was disappointed with myself. At Forlì the breakaway made it so I didn't get the chance to sprint, so it was destiny that I would win my home stage. I have so many friends standing at the barriers from San Vendemiano, my home village, that this experience is unforgettable."

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was caught behind the crash, while rival Aru was near the front. That was enough for the leader’s jersey to change hands, as Aru came in on the same time as the leader, while Contador lost nearly 40 seconds putting him 19 seconds behind the Italian.

Richie Porte’s string of bad luck continued, as the crash cost him two minutes. He finished the race on a borrowed bike from teammate Vasil Kiryienka, which was 11 cm larger than his normal size.

Contador said that he hit the ground in the crash, checked himself to make sure he was uninjured and then looked to see where he could find a team bike to take himself to the finish.

How it unfolded

The number 13 isn’t a bad luck number in Italy, but many in the peloton may have felt otherwise. The day started once again with the rain that has plagued the race the last few days. At least on this stage there was no worry about wet, dangerous descents – the course really couldn’t have been much flatter.

The break group got away fairly early, and consisted of Rick Zabel (BMC), Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) and Marco Frapporti (Androni Giacattoli). The field allowed them to get away, but not too far, holding the gap under two and a half minutes.

The three leaders were stopped by a closed railroad crossing, and a few minutes later, the peloton was also slowed and stopped momentarily. The three leaders seemed to have lost their momentum though, as the gap went from two minutes to one. Frapporti took the first intermediate sprint, with Zabel living up to his family sprinting tradition and winning the second. The peloton came across only 1:05 down, with just over 70 km to go.

It was an easy day for Tinkoff-Saxo, as the Russian team didn’t have to worry about leading the chase. This Giro offers few opportunities to the sprinters, and having lost one opportunity to an escape group, the sprinters’ teams were determined to have their chance today day. They shared the lead work, with Tinkoff-Saxo keeping a close eye on them, and Astana keeping a close eye on Tinkoff-Saxo.

The trio held on to its one-minute gap, but with 25km left, the trend was downward, and closer to 30 seconds. At the 20km marker it was down to 14 seconds, and they were then caught with only 17.5km left, with Tinkoff-Saxo now at the head of the field.

The sprinters teams let the Russian team hold control of the field, giving themselves a break after their chase work and before facing the actual sprint. With 6km, Trek moved to the front, hoping to set up things for Nizzolo.

Just before the 3km marker, the field split with crash in the middle of the field. A greatly reduced peloton of some 30-40 continued on, with much looking around a re-grouping. Richie Porte was either involved in or caught by the crash, and was soon seen trying to hurry his way up through the team cars.

Results

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:03:08 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:04 16 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:10 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:13 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:19 37 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 41 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:38 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:40 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 54 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 55 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 59 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 67 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:08 69 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 70 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 71 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:15 74 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 75 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 76 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:23 78 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 80 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:33 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 82 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:36 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 86 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 88 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 90 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 99 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 100 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:01 101 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:02:08 102 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 103 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:11 107 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 111 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 112 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 118 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 120 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:18 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:22 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:31 123 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:47 125 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 126 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 127 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 128 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 129 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 130 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 131 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 133 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 135 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 138 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 139 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 140 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 143 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 144 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 145 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 150 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 153 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 154 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 155 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 157 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 158 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 160 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 165 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 166 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 167 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 168 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:54 170 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 171 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 172 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:24 173 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:10 174 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 175 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 176 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 177 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 178 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:28 179 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 180 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:05 181 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 182 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:09 DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Santa Maria di Sala # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Azzuri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 124 pts 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 124 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 124

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 8 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 9 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 10 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 9:09:32 2 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Lampre - Merida 0:00:02 5 Southeast 0:00:34 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:42 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:11 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 9 Tinkoff Saxo 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Movistar Team 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:25 13 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:26 14 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 16 FDJ 0:01:45 17 IAM Cycling 0:02:22 18 Team Sky 0:02:33 19 Androni-Sidermec 0:02:48 20 Ag2r La Mondiale 21 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:52 22 Bardiani CSF 0:03:04

Team point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 62 pts 2 Trek Factory Racing 38 3 Team Sky 25 4 Team Katusha 18 5 Androni-Sidermec 18 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 7 BMC Racing Team 13 8 IAM Cycling 12 9 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 10 10 Bardiani CSF 10 11 Team Giant - Alpecin 7 12 Southeast 5 13 Lotto Soudal 3 14 Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Astana Pro Team 16 FDJ 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Tinkoff Saxo 19 Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Movistar Team 21 Team Cannondale - Garmin 22 Ag2r La Mondiale

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54:20:35 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:19 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:02 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:21 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:40 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:43 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:57 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:59 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:04:24 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:46 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:05:05 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:24 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:28 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:40 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:20 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:22 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:27 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:57 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:15:07 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:08 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:00 28 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:35 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:12 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:49 31 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:41 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:37 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:32 34 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:41:07 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:35 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:15 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:45:33 38 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:46:23 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:47:10 40 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:15 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:49:31 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:18 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:32 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:58:38 45 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:00:50 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:35 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:40 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:42 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:01:48 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:02:10 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:58 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:04:07 53 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:05:01 54 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:06:19 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:09 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:24 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:29 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:35 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:08 60 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:09:14 61 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:09:41 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:11:29 63 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:12:12 64 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:12:36 65 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:14:47 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:15:51 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:16:17 68 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:16:53 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:17:30 70 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:27 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:22:05 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:57 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:24:42 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:26:21 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:27:34 76 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:27:49 77 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:27:56 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:14 79 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:33:09 80 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:34:10 81 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:34:20 82 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:34:24 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:34:26 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:14 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:36:08 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:36:26 87 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:14 88 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:39:58 89 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:41:18 90 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:43:01 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:43:02 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:43:10 93 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:40 94 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:43:59 95 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:44:43 96 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:55 97 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:46:30 98 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:48:16 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:48:19 100 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:50:38 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:32 102 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:52:43 103 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:54:38 104 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:52 105 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:54:54 106 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:55:10 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:55:21 108 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:56:56 109 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:59 110 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:59:22 111 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:59:27 112 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:59:54 113 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:01:32 115 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:02:48 116 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:02:54 117 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:03:30 118 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:03:45 119 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:04:18 120 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:04:28 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:04:30 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:06:10 123 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:07 124 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:09:44 125 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:11:21 126 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2:11:46 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:12:05 128 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:21 129 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:12:31 130 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:12:55 131 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:13:07 132 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:13:33 133 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 2:15:20 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2:15:35 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2:16:11 136 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:16:41 137 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:17:43 138 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:18:35 139 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:18:37 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:19:03 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:20:23 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:20:48 143 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:23:19 144 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:24:47 145 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:25:38 146 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:26:36 147 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:26:50 148 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:26:54 149 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:27:13 150 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:28:37 151 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:29:08 152 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 2:29:28 153 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:31:35 154 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:32:02 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:34:52 156 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:36:32 157 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:37:07 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:37:14 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:37:27 160 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 2:37:36 161 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 2:37:57 162 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:38:04 163 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:45 164 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:43:04 165 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:43:54 166 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:46:59 167 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:24 168 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2:49:04 169 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:50:08 170 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:51:22 171 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:52:36 172 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:52:43 173 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:53:23 174 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:53:42 175 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:54:20 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:54:41 177 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:55:58 178 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:59:05 179 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:00:25 180 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:00:51 181 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:05:19 182 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 3:10:57 183 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:15:15

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 119 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 119 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 88 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 14 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 15 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 17 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 41 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 19 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 21 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 33 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 24 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 26 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 30 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 30 31 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 33 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 34 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 35 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 39 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 40 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 44 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 45 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 46 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 50 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 51 Jonathan MONSALVE 16 52 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 53 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 55 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 56 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 59 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 61 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 62 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 65 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 66 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 67 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 68 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 69 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 70 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 72 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 73 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 74 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 78 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 80 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 81 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 5 82 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 83 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 84 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 85 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 89 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 90 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 91 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 93 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 94 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 96 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 98 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 99 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 100 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 101 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1 102 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 103 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 104 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 3 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 46 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 23 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 31 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 32 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 33 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 45 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 47 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1 48 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 4 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 8 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 16 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 14 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 17 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 24 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 8 29 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 34 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 35 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 36 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 38 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 39 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 41 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 42 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 43 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 44 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 45 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 49 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 50 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 51 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 52 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 53 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 56 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 58 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 59 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54:20:35 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:59 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:35 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:49:31 5 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:00:50 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:40 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:58 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:08 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:09:14 10 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:17:30 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:27 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:27:49 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:14 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:34:10 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:34:20 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:14 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:14 18 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:13:04 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:43:02 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:48:19 21 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:50:38 22 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:52 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:59:22 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:02:54 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:06:10 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:11:21 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2:11:46 28 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:12:31 29 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:13:33 30 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:17:43 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:26:54 32 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:27:13 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:32:02 34 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:37:27 35 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 2:37:57 36 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:43:04 37 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:46:59 38 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:24 39 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2:49:04 40 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:50:08 41 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:51:22 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:55:58 43 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:05:19

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 21 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 5 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 7 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 17 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 12 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 14 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 16 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 25 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 30 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 33 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 37 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 40 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 41 Jonathan MONSALVE 7 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 43 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 44 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 45 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 46 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 48 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 51 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 52 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 53 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 55 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 56 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 60 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 61 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 63 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 65 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 67 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 69 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 70 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 71 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 72 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 73 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 75 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 76 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 77 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 78 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1