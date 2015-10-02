Gallery: The creation of Lizzie Armitstead's World Champion's kit

Image 1 of 13 The printed cut-outs (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 2 of 13 Designing the jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 3 of 13 Designing the jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 4 of 13 Printing the design (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 5 of 13 Printing the design (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 6 of 13 The fabric is cut for the jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 7 of 13 Sublimating the white fabric with the printed design (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 8 of 13 Stitching the jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 9 of 13 Stitching the jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 10 of 13 Stitching the jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 11 of 13 The back of Lizzie Armitstead's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 12 of 13 The finished product - Lizzie Armitstead's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bioracer) Image 13 of 13 Lizzie Armitstead's full world champion's kit (Image credit: Bioracer)

Nearly a week on from crossing the finish line in Richmond to become world champion, Lizzie Armitstead can finally pull on for the first time the kit she'll be wearing for the coming year.

The kit has been designed and made by Bioracer, who have published photos of the production process, which took place in their Belgium factory. The photos show the making of all aspects of the kit, from the design stage on the computer through to cutting out the rainbow prints and applying the final stitches.

The jersey, shorts and socks are from Bioracer's 'Race Proven' Women's line, which has been sported by Boels Dolmans riders this season. The logos of Boels and Dolmans sit centrally on the jersey above the rainbow bands, with the UCI logo in the top right corner and Bioracer's logo top left. Rainbow stripes will adorn the sleeve cuffs and the collar. Rainbow stripes also adorn the sleeve cuffs.