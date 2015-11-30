Froome, Armitstead nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Tour de France, World Champion up against 10 other sport stars
The BBC announced today the 12 finalists for Sports Personality of the Year, and among the names are two cyclists - Tour de France winner Chris Froome and World Cup winner and World Champion Lizzie Armitstead.
The pair are not only competing with each other, but are up against a star-studded list of sports people including F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, tennis player Andy Murray, athletics champions Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill, among others.
The sports people are nominated by a panel of sports experts from the BBC and other publications and former winners.
Only four cyclists have won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which is decided by the public: Bradley Wiggins is the most recent cyclist to win in 2012, Mark Cavendish won in 2011, Chris Hoy in 2008 and Tommy Simpson in 1965.
