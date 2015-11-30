Froome, Armitstead nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Image 1 of 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) checks its really a gold medal (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome wants a third Tour de France title in 2016 plus the gold medal in the Rio Olympic road race and time trial events (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish got his only win on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Halfords) Image 5 of 5 British cyclist Tom Simpson (C) is congratulated at the end of the Paris-Roubaix cycling course, 11 April 1960 in Roubaix, after arriving in ninth place (Image credit: AFP)

The BBC announced today the 12 finalists for Sports Personality of the Year, and among the names are two cyclists - Tour de France winner Chris Froome and World Cup winner and World Champion Lizzie Armitstead.

The pair are not only competing with each other, but are up against a star-studded list of sports people including F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, tennis player Andy Murray, athletics champions Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill, among others.

The sports people are nominated by a panel of sports experts from the BBC and other publications and former winners.

Only four cyclists have won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which is decided by the public: Bradley Wiggins is the most recent cyclist to win in 2012, Mark Cavendish won in 2011, Chris Hoy in 2008 and Tommy Simpson in 1965.