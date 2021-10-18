Arlenis Sierra steps up to top-tier Women's WorldTeam with Movistar
'I want to take advantage of this new experience' says Cuban rider
Movistar announced Monday that they have completed their 14-rider roster for next season by signing Cuban Arlenis Sierra on a two-year contract through 2023.
Sierra has been one of the strongest puncheurs in the peloton during her career in the elite ranks and joins the team after spending five seasons with Astana and last year with A.R. Monex.
"I'm so thankful to the team for their confidence. They really want to help me continue to develop myself and reach my best potential," Sierra said.
"I want to take advantage from this new experience, make the most out of this two-year contract, achieve even better results and improve as a rider and person."
Sierra, a three-time Pan American Champion, left her home in Cuba to move to Italy and join Astana in 2017, and she spent four seasons with the programme, amassing victories at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Tour of Guangxi, stages of the Tour of California, and second at Trofeo Alfredo Binda. She has also won general classifications at Giro Toscana and Vuelta a Costa Rica.
This year with A.R. Monnex Women's Pro Cycling team, Sierra continued her success by winning Navarra Women's Elite Classics, a stage at the Tour de l'Ardèche, and two stages and the overall title at Giro Toscana. She capped off the year with a fifth place at the Flanders World Championships and a win at Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race.
While Sierra is a fast sprinter, she is also strong on hilly parcours during both one-day races and stage races.
In between her success this year, Sierra recovered from her injuries sustained from a collision with a vehicle while training in Tarzo, Italy, in March.
The 28-year-old is one of two new signings for the Spain-based Movistar team after they announced signing Australia's Sarah Gigante (from Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank).
The two new riders will join a returning core of 12 led by Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgaard, along with Katrine Aalerud, Aude Biannic, Jelena Erić, Alicia González, Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Sara Martín, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño and Gloria Rodríguez.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
