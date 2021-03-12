Arlenis Sierra recovering after collision with vehicle while training in Italy

A.R. Monex Liv Women's Pro Cycling Team announced that Cuban champion Arlenis Sierra has been taken to hospital in Conegliano after a collision with a vehicle while training on Thursday in Tarzo, Italy. Medical reports confirmed no fractures or concussions, according to a team statement.

"A great scare, but luckily in the end it was possible to breathe a sigh of relief: yesterday, Thursday, 11 March, Arlenis Sierra was the victim of a bad accident in training after a collision with a car on a downhill stretch, but medical checks performed at the hospital did not reveal any fractures or other serious problems such as head trauma or concussion," the team stated in a press release on Friday.

The team confirmed that the collision took place around 12:30 CET when Sierra and the sports director Leandro Marcos, also riding his bicycle, were riding near Tarzo at a speed of about 45 kph when, according to the first reconstruction of the incident, a car overtook them and then turned abruptly to the right, making the impact inevitable.

The team also stated that emergency services were quick to intervene and transport Sierra to hospital in Conegliano. The sporting director Marcos did not require hospitalization.



"Despite the great initial fear, in fact everyone was afraid of much more serious consequences, Arlenis Sierra managed to get away with several scrapings and contusions on the face and all over the right side of her body," the team stated.

After starting the season at the Strade Bianche, the A.R. Monex Liv Women's Pro Cycling Team had targeted the next Women's WorldTour race at Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio on March 21.

Sierra's medical condition will be monitored in the days leading up to the race. "A few hours after the accident Sierra was already talking about returning to cycling as soon as possible and competing in Cittiglio, but it is evident that her conditions will have to continue to be monitored in the coming days," the team stated.