Arlenis Sierra wins Navarra Women's Elite Classics

By

Cuban sprinter beats Ruth Winder and Annemiek van Vleuten in Pamplona

Image 1 of 5

PAMPLONA SPAIN MAY 14 Arlenis Sierra Caadilla of Cuba and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 2nd Navarra Womens Elite Classics 2021 Stage 2 a 1258km stage from PamplonaIrua to PamplonaIrua Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa VueltaNavarra NWE21 on May 14 2021 in Pamplona Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cuban national champion Arlenis Sierra (A.R Monex) wins Navarra Women's Elite Classics (Image credit: Getty Image)
Image 2 of 5

PAMPLONA SPAIN MAY 14 Arlenis Sierra Caadilla of Cuba and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team celebrates at podium during the 2nd Navarra Womens Elite Classics 2021 Stage 2 a 1258km stage from PamplonaIrua to PamplonaIrua Trophy Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa VueltaNavarra NWE21 on May 14 2021 in Pamplona Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 3 of 5

PAMPLONA SPAIN MAY 14 Arlenis Sierra Caadilla of Cuba and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 2nd Navarra Womens Elite Classics 2021 Stage 2 a 1258km stage from PamplonaIrua to PamplonaIrua Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa VueltaNavarra NWE21 on May 14 2021 in Pamplona Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 4 of 5

PAMPLONA SPAIN MAY 14 Arlenis Sierra Caadilla of Cuba and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team celebrates at podium during the 2nd Navarra Womens Elite Classics 2021 Stage 2 a 1258km stage from PamplonaIrua to PamplonaIrua Trophy Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa VueltaNavarra NWE21 on May 14 2021 in Pamplona Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 5 of 5

PAMPLONA SPAIN MAY 14 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Arlenis Sierra Caadilla of Cuba and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team celebrate at podium during the 2nd Navarra Womens Elite Classics 2021 Stage 2 a 1258km stage from PamplonaIrua to PamplonaIrua Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa VueltaNavarra NWE21 on May 14 2021 in Pamplona Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cuban national champion Arlenis Sierra of A.R Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team took the win in the second day of attritional racing in Navarra. Sierra outsprinted Ruth Winder of Trek-Segrafredo, who took second after struggling to get around late-race attacker Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar). 

Winder and Sierra caught Van Vleuten on the run-in to the finish line.

Sierra's win comes just two months after a collision with a vehicle while training on  in Tarzo, Italy, in March. It was also the first win for A.R Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team since they took over Astana’s license and the first for Sierra since February 2020. 

The torrential conditions of Thursday’s race did not make a return in Navarra, but the attritional tactics certainly did. The race was once again characterised by a whittling down of the bunch as attack after attack chipped away at the group. 

The first three short, steep rises of the day caused the peloton to thin somewhat but it was on the longer, Tirapu climb, with just over 50km to go, that caused a smaller, select bunch to form. 

Attack after attack came from the likes of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig  (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx), as well as van Vleuten, who was active throughout in an attempt to match her 2020 win. 

Soraya Paladin of Liv Racing was the first to force a significant gap, attacking to go solo and eventually stretching her lead to around 20 seconds. Canyon-SRAM, who seemed to spend the entire race on the back foot, tried to bridge to Paladin with Ella Harris putting in an attack but the young Kiwi was quickly closed down by Katrin Hammes of Ceratizit-WNT. 

It was former world champion, Marta Bastianelli of Ale BTC Ljubljana joined by Rachel Langdon of Instafund La Prima, who eventually bridged up to Palladin with 28km to go, and the trio soon had a 25-second gap. 

Once again it was Canyon-SRAM chasing with Omer Shapira on the front of the peloton and the three were soon caught. Canyon missed out on yet another move as Grace Brown of Team BikeExchange was next to go solo. 

With 18.6km to go, Uttrup Ludwig and Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) bridged to Brown but the peloton, wise to Brown’s knack of time trialling to the win, eventually closed down the gap with 12km to as van Vleuten’s Movistar team moved to the front.

Uttrup Ludwig, Fisher-Black, and Brown were caught on a steep rise which made for the perfect launchpad for van Vleuten’s next attack. The defending champion took Moolman Pasio and Longo Borghini with her on the steep, 20 per cent gradient and the three were then joined by Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope. 

Van Vleuten set a high tempo over the top of the climb, encouraging the others to work to pull out a bigger lead as BikeExchange, Canyon-SRAM and Ale BTC Ljubljana took turns to try and pull the dangerous move back.

On the final, steep rise of the race Fisher-Black put in a huge effort to bridge to the group containing her teammate just as Moolman Pasio was also putting in a huge effort on the front which momentarily distanced van Vleuten. 

The front group quickly rejoined over the climb and with Fisher-Black in the mix the move appeared to be the definitive break of the day. So much so that Lucinda Brand of Trek-Segafredo decided to bridge to the group with Marta Cavalli, who had been distanced, on her wheel. 

With 6km to go the group looked set to go to the line together but behind it was Elise Chabbey of Canyon-SRAM, who has come to be defined as a powerhouse domestique this season, pulling on the front to bring them back.

Before the group was finally reeled in, Longo Borghini put in another dig to try and get clear and this time the Italian national champion was joined by Spanish champion, Mavi Garcia of Ale BTC Ljubljana. The pair did not last long in front, however, as yet again Swiss national champion Chabbey single-handedly brought the duo back with 1.2km to go. 

Canyon-SRAM’s efforts to keep the group together for sprinter Hannah Barnes looked to have failed as van Vleuten attacked again to get clear with just 1km to go. It appeared to be a textbook move from the European Champion until sprinters Winder and Sierra joined her and sat on her wheel until the finishing straight.

As the trio approached the line, Winder found herself boxed in by van Vleuten and unable to launch her sprint fully, leaving Sierra to win by a clear margin ahead of the American national champion with van Vleuten taking third. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 3:16:59
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
4Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
11Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
12Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
13Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
16Katie Clouse (USA) Rally Cycling
17Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
18Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
19Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
20Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
21Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
22Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09
23Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:12
24Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
25Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:23
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:26
27Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
28Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:40
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
30Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37
31Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
32Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:01:41
33Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24
34Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
35Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
36Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:03:15
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
38Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17
39Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
40Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
41Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
42Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
43Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
44Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
45Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
46Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
48Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:06
49Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
50Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
52Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
53Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
54Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
55Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
56India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
57Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
58Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
59Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
60Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
61Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
62Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
63Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
64Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
65Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
66Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:50
67Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:08:25
68Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:10:01
69Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
70Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
71Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:20
72Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
73Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
74Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
75Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
76Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
77Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
78Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
79Emma Grant (GBr) Massi Tactic Women Team
80Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:11:23
81Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
82Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
83Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
85Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
86Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
87Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
88Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
89Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
90Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:11:26
91Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
92Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
93Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
94Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
95Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
96Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
97Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
98Agnieta Francke (Ned) Team Farto-BTC
99Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
100Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
101Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
102Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
103Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
104Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
105Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
106Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:13:12
107Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:16:31
108Lucie Liboreu (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:17:02
109Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
110Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
111Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
112Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
113Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
114Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
115Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
116Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
117Camila Ayala (Arg)
118Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
119Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
120Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
121Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
122Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:17:16

