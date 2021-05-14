Arlenis Sierra wins Navarra Women's Elite Classics
By Amy Jones
Cuban sprinter beats Ruth Winder and Annemiek van Vleuten in Pamplona
Cuban national champion Arlenis Sierra of A.R Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team took the win in the second day of attritional racing in Navarra. Sierra outsprinted Ruth Winder of Trek-Segrafredo, who took second after struggling to get around late-race attacker Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).
Winder and Sierra caught Van Vleuten on the run-in to the finish line.
Sierra's win comes just two months after a collision with a vehicle while training on in Tarzo, Italy, in March. It was also the first win for A.R Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team since they took over Astana’s license and the first for Sierra since February 2020.
The torrential conditions of Thursday’s race did not make a return in Navarra, but the attritional tactics certainly did. The race was once again characterised by a whittling down of the bunch as attack after attack chipped away at the group.
The first three short, steep rises of the day caused the peloton to thin somewhat but it was on the longer, Tirapu climb, with just over 50km to go, that caused a smaller, select bunch to form.
Attack after attack came from the likes of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx), as well as van Vleuten, who was active throughout in an attempt to match her 2020 win.
Soraya Paladin of Liv Racing was the first to force a significant gap, attacking to go solo and eventually stretching her lead to around 20 seconds. Canyon-SRAM, who seemed to spend the entire race on the back foot, tried to bridge to Paladin with Ella Harris putting in an attack but the young Kiwi was quickly closed down by Katrin Hammes of Ceratizit-WNT.
It was former world champion, Marta Bastianelli of Ale BTC Ljubljana joined by Rachel Langdon of Instafund La Prima, who eventually bridged up to Palladin with 28km to go, and the trio soon had a 25-second gap.
Once again it was Canyon-SRAM chasing with Omer Shapira on the front of the peloton and the three were soon caught. Canyon missed out on yet another move as Grace Brown of Team BikeExchange was next to go solo.
With 18.6km to go, Uttrup Ludwig and Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) bridged to Brown but the peloton, wise to Brown’s knack of time trialling to the win, eventually closed down the gap with 12km to as van Vleuten’s Movistar team moved to the front.
Uttrup Ludwig, Fisher-Black, and Brown were caught on a steep rise which made for the perfect launchpad for van Vleuten’s next attack. The defending champion took Moolman Pasio and Longo Borghini with her on the steep, 20 per cent gradient and the three were then joined by Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope.
Van Vleuten set a high tempo over the top of the climb, encouraging the others to work to pull out a bigger lead as BikeExchange, Canyon-SRAM and Ale BTC Ljubljana took turns to try and pull the dangerous move back.
On the final, steep rise of the race Fisher-Black put in a huge effort to bridge to the group containing her teammate just as Moolman Pasio was also putting in a huge effort on the front which momentarily distanced van Vleuten.
The front group quickly rejoined over the climb and with Fisher-Black in the mix the move appeared to be the definitive break of the day. So much so that Lucinda Brand of Trek-Segafredo decided to bridge to the group with Marta Cavalli, who had been distanced, on her wheel.
With 6km to go the group looked set to go to the line together but behind it was Elise Chabbey of Canyon-SRAM, who has come to be defined as a powerhouse domestique this season, pulling on the front to bring them back.
Before the group was finally reeled in, Longo Borghini put in another dig to try and get clear and this time the Italian national champion was joined by Spanish champion, Mavi Garcia of Ale BTC Ljubljana. The pair did not last long in front, however, as yet again Swiss national champion Chabbey single-handedly brought the duo back with 1.2km to go.
Canyon-SRAM’s efforts to keep the group together for sprinter Hannah Barnes looked to have failed as van Vleuten attacked again to get clear with just 1km to go. It appeared to be a textbook move from the European Champion until sprinters Winder and Sierra joined her and sat on her wheel until the finishing straight.
As the trio approached the line, Winder found herself boxed in by van Vleuten and unable to launch her sprint fully, leaving Sierra to win by a clear margin ahead of the American national champion with van Vleuten taking third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|3:16:59
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|4
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:06
|5
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|6
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|12
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|13
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|16
|Katie Clouse (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|22
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|23
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|0:00:12
|24
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|25
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:23
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:26
|27
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|28
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:40
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|30
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|31
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|32
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|0:01:41
|33
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|34
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|35
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|36
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|37
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|39
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|40
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|41
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|42
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|43
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|45
|Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|48
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:05:06
|49
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
|50
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|51
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|52
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|53
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|54
|Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|55
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
|56
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|57
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|59
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|60
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|61
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|62
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|63
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|64
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
|65
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|66
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:07:50
|67
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing
|0:08:25
|68
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:01
|69
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|70
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|72
|Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|73
|Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|74
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|75
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|76
|Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|77
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|78
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|79
|Emma Grant (GBr) Massi Tactic Women Team
|80
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:11:23
|81
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
|83
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
|85
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|86
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|87
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|88
|Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|89
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|90
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:11:26
|91
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|93
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|94
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|95
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|96
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|98
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Team Farto-BTC
|99
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|100
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|101
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|102
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|103
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|104
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|105
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|106
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|107
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:16:31
|108
|Lucie Liboreu (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:17:02
|109
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|110
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|111
|Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
|112
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|113
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|114
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|115
|Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|116
|Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|117
|Camila Ayala (Arg)
|118
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|119
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|120
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|121
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|122
|Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:17:16
