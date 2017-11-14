Archibald and Skinner headline British team for Canada Track World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Team of Great Britain's Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 2 of 5 Katie Archibald of Great Britain walks on the track before the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 5 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) Image 4 of 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) goes head-to-head with Philip Hindes (100%Me) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 5 of 5 Katy Marchant of Great Britain warms up before the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre in Manchester, England. (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Katie Archibald and Callum Skinner will headline the Great Britain team at the next round of the Track World Cup in Canada in early December.

Both the men’s and women's team pursuit squads won gold on home soil in Manchester last weekend during the second round of the World Cup series but reduced endurance line-ups will travel to Canada. Points scored during the World Cup events are vital to qualify for the World Championships which will be held in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.

Archibald, who was part of the triumphant women's quartet in Manchester and also won gold in the Madison alongside Elinor Barker and silver in the Omnium, is joined by Ellie Dickinson as Great Britain's two female endurance riders. They will ride the Madison together, while Archibald will ride the Omnium, where she’s world champion, and possibly the points race.

On the men's endurance side, Ollie Wood is the only member of the men's team-pursuit-winning quartet from Manchester to be included for Canada. He is named alongside Chris Latham and Mark Stewart.

As for the sprinters, Callum Skinner will have another outing as he continues his comeback from a back injury.

The 25-year-old won the bronze medal in the kilometre time trial in Manchester and will be joined by Philip Hindes, alongside whom he won Olympic gold in the team sprint last year.

Completing the men’s sprint squad is the trio that won bronze in the team sprint in the Poland leg of the World Cup earlier this month: Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, and Joe Truman. Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant are once again the two representatives for the women’s sprint races.





The third round of the 2017-18 Track World Cup takes place in Milton, Canada from December 1-3.



