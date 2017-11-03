Increase of prize money for 2017-18 Track World Cups

The Belgian team competes in the Men's Team Pursuit on day one of the UCI Track World Cup at Omnisport Apeldoorn

The UCI has announced the overall sprint, keirin, omnium and madison winners of the 2017-18 Track World Cups are to be awarded bonus prize money. The bonus is in addition to the prize money of the event winners during the World Cups.

The winners of both the men's and women's track events will take home CHF 10,000. The runners-up will be awarded CHF 6,000, and CHF 2,000 will go to the third place riders.

At the Track World Cups, the individual race winners are awarded €625, €375 for second, and €250 for third. The team pursuit winners take home €1250, €750 for silver, and €500 for bronze.

A team sprint win is worth € 940, €560 for second place, and €375 for third place. The madison winners take home €625, runners-up €375, and €250 for third place.

The Track World Cups have been increased to five rounds for the 2017-18 season. The last season to feature five rounds of the Track World Cup was in 2008–09.

The first round of the 2017-18 season takes place in Pruszków, Poland (3-5 November). Manchester then hosts round two over the weekend of November 10-12. Round three takes place in Milton, Canada (2-3 December) with Santiago, Chile (9-10 December) the final host for 2017. The fifth and final round of the Track World Cup takes place 19-21 January in Minsk, Belarus.

The final Track World Cups winners will be decided in Minsk with the Track World Champions to follow at the end of February in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.