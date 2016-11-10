Antonneau and Tagliaferro join Cylance Pro Cycling in 2017

Image 1 of 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tour Femenino de San Luis) Image 2 of 5 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was the winner of the C1 race on Saturday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ale Cipollini) takes a flyer (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cycrocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cylance Pro Cycling announced signing American rider Kaitie Antonneau from Twenty16-Ridebiker and Italian Marta Tagliaferro from Ale Cipollini to complete their roster for the 2017 season. The team recently united at a get-to-know-you training camp in Irvine, California.

In a press release on Thursday, the team also confirmed renewals with Rachele Barbieri, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Rosella Ratto, Erica Zaveta and Alison Tetrick.

Cylance Pro Cycling already announced signing sprinter Kirsten Wild, who took the silver medal in the women's road race at Worlds. Tagliaferro, also a quick sprinter, will no doubt help Wild in the field sprints. "Tagliaferro is a tremendous bike racer with great abilities to navigate in any sprint finish. We are lucky to have her experience and strength on the team," said team director Manel Lacambra.

Also on the team are former Canadian champion Joelle Numainville and Sheyla Gutierrez, who were eighth and ninth, respectively, at Worlds. The team also announced signing Dani King from Wiggle High5, Malgorzta Jasinkska from Ale Cipollini, and Willeke Knol from Lotto Soudal Ladies.

"I came on board so late, and most of the roster was already complete," team General Manager Giana Roberge told Cyclingnews in an in-depth interview following the team camp.

"Manel is a genius at finding great riders and signing Kirsten Wild is great for us because of her wealth of knowledge and her ability to be a mentor. It's really exciting for some of the younger women on the team to be able to work with Kirsten - what an opportunity for all of us. She is so approachable, friendly and open.

"But we also have some athletes who have so much experience, like Dani King, who is still young. So we have a mix of fresh new faces and wisdom on our team."

Cylance Pro Cycling will focus on competing in the 2017 Women's WorldTour calendar.