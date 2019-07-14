Annemiek van Vleuten's Giro Rosa-winning Scott Foil RC - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Bright pink bar tape for all of Mitchelton-Scott on the final Giro Rosa stage (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten decked out in pink (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten in the bunch on stage 10 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC with the number 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 The timing chip on Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Pirelli tyres on Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 A special pink-accented paint job for Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 The Synchros seatpost got the pink treatment, too (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten runs Dura-Ace on her Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Bright pink bar tape for all of Mitchelton-Scott on the final Giro Rosa stage (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 The whole Mitchelton-Scott team got pink bar tape for stage 10 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten did it again: The Dutchwoman overcame a knee fracture from last year's UCI Road World Championships and found spectacular form in time to defend her title in the Giro Rosa Iccrea.

Getty Images photographer Luc Claessen captured close-up photos of the Scott Foil RC that carried Van Vleuten to overall victory on the final stage.

Van Vleuten made her move on stage 5 to Lago di Cancano, where she put a whopping three-minute gap into her rivals, then followed that win up with another in the individual time trial in Teglio, where she won by 52 seconds over Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen.

Scott honoured Van Vleuten's achievement with a fresh paint job for her Foil RC, giving bright pink accents to the logos on her frame to match the maglia rosa of the overall Giro Rosa winner.

