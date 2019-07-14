Annemiek van Vleuten's Giro Rosa-winning Scott Foil RC - Gallery
Mitchelton-Scott rider's bike gets pink accents for the final stage
Annemiek van Vleuten did it again: The Dutchwoman overcame a knee fracture from last year's UCI Road World Championships and found spectacular form in time to defend her title in the Giro Rosa Iccrea.
Getty Images photographer Luc Claessen captured close-up photos of the Scott Foil RC that carried Van Vleuten to overall victory on the final stage.
Van Vleuten made her move on stage 5 to Lago di Cancano, where she put a whopping three-minute gap into her rivals, then followed that win up with another in the individual time trial in Teglio, where she won by 52 seconds over Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen.
Scott honoured Van Vleuten's achievement with a fresh paint job for her Foil RC, giving bright pink accents to the logos on her frame to match the maglia rosa of the overall Giro Rosa winner.
Click or swipe through the gallery to see the details.
