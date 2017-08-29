Dumoulin and Van der Breggen lead Dutch team for Worlds

Image 1 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Marianne Vos finishing stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 The combativity prize went to Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Dutch national cycling team has named a strong squad for the 2017 World Championships next month in Bergen. Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin heads up the men's squad while Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen leads the women's team.

Dumoulin, who will also contest the time trial alongside teammate Wilco Kelderman, can call on a strong team for the challenging 276.5km Bergen course on September 24. Trek-Segafredo duo Bauke Mollema and Koen de Kort have earned selection while Sky's Wout Poels will be a key rider in the finale and is another option in the fight for victory. Niki Terpstra (QuickStep-Floors), Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac), and Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) will be important riders across the race and can provide the Dutch will multiple options.

Ample support for Van der Breggen comes in the form of Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) and Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb). Three-time road world champion Marianne Vos (WM3 Energie) adds further firepower and winning know-how to the squad, having recently won the European title.

"Past performance does not provide a guarantee for the future. The level of international women's cycling has grown sharply in recent years," said national coach Thorwald Venebergsaid. "But I'm confident that these ladies can fight for victory!"

The star studded women's squad is complemented by Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini).

While the men's squad is still searching for its first men's rainbow jersey since Joop Zoetemelk won in 1985, the women's squad via Vos and Van Dijk has enjoyed multiple gold medals in recent years.

The 2017 Bergen Worlds take place September 17-24 with the men's road race the last event on the schedule. The Worlds open with the men and women's trade team time trial events.

Men's Road Race: Niki Terpstra (QuickStep-Floors), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wout Poels (Team Sky), and Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo).





Women's Road Race: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Marianne Vos (WM3 Energie), Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini).



