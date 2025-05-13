Recommended reading

'We're here to tear it down and rebuild it from scratch' - Formula Fixed indoor short track racing series charts path for US launch

'They are onto something. I could see it working,' says showcase participant

Competitors take part in the 2024 Showcase Event for proposed Formula Fixed racing series
Competitors take part in the 2024 Showcase Event for proposed Formula Fixed racing series (Image credit: Formula Fixed Inc.)

"A cultural movement on wheels" is how organisers are describing Formula Fixed, a new US-based bike racing series to be launched in early September 2025 with a pair of two-day qualifying events. The top finishers will then compete in conference-structured competitions and a championship in the spring of 2026.

At first look it appears to resemble the informal and rowdy garage races that are popular in Arlington, Virginia during winter months in a parking deck, or even the Red Hook Crit fixed-gear races held outdoors from 2008-2018. However, a new format has been designed specifically for fixed-gear racing, using an indoor venue to create a track that "resembles a video game, street racing or snowboardcross". They want a distinct departure from a road race finish with a street banner or the inflexibility of a velodrome.

