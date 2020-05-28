André Greipel fights ALS with World Bicycle Day Strava challenge

Image 1 of 3 André Greipel in the Greipel Fight ALS kit (Image credit: Katusha Sports) Image 2 of 3 Greipel Fight ALS jersey by Katusha Sports (Image credit: Katusha Sports) Image 3 of 3 Greipel Fight ALS jersey by Katusha Sports (Image credit: Katusha Sports)

Israel Start-Up Nation sprinter André Greipel has partnered with Strava to create the 'Ride Around the World' challenge in aid of research for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease).

The German, who has worked to raise awareness of the disease for several years, has created the challenge for World Bicycle Day on June 3, which will feature a goal of trying to rack up the kilometres to circumnavigate the earth (approximately 40,075km). The challenge will run for four days thereafter.

"For the past few years, I have been raising awareness to support the much-needed research for ALS," said Greipel in a press release.

"There is still no cure for this deadly disease, and like COVID-19, this disease knows no borders. Every person diagnosed is in the high-risk group during this pandemic.

"During our mission on June 3, we want to make a big impact in worldwide awareness of ALS. Get on your bikes, share snapshots on social media and even show the world how many kilometres you have done."

Israel Start-Up Nation kit supplier Katusha Sports is also supporting the challenge, releasing a limited-edition line of apparel – the Greipel Fight ALS jerseys, bib shorts and race caps.

The available colourways are black/blue and white/red, with 15 per cent of all funds raised by the sales going directly to ALS research. A 10 per cent discount is available for those who participate in the challenge on June 3.

"It's great that riders use their status and public profile for promoting charities and specific researches," said Israel Start-Up Nation general manager Kjell Carlström. "We at ISN are proud of André and are excited to support his World Bike Day initiatives and help him raise money for ALS research."

The Greipel Fight ALS kit range is available via Katusha Sports now, with jerseys retailing at €70, bib shorts at €90 and race caps at €15. The 'Ride Around the World' Strava challenge goes live on June 3 and will remain available to compete in for four days.