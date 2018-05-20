Amgen Women's Race: Stage 3 highlights - Video
Watch Sierra win the final stage in Sacramento and Hall seal the overall title
Related Articles
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the stage 3 line in 20th place to win the overall title at the Amgen Women's Race ahead of Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM); Hall also won the Queen of the Mountains classification.
Cuban Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the final stage 3, out-sprinting Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) after a fast-paced circuit race.
The women raced for 70km on a short circuit race in downtown Sacramento. There were several attacks during the stage but UnitedHealthcare successfully held the field together to ensure Hall sealed the overall title.
Watch the UCI's Amgen Women's Race stage 3 video highlights above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy