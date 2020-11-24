Alison Jackson completes 2021 Liv Racing roster

Alison Jackson on the attack with Lisa Brennauer in the 2020 Tour of Flanders

The CCC-Liv women's programme will continue in 2021 as Liv Racing and without Marianne Vos, who heads up the nascent Jumbo-Visma women's team, with Canadian Alison Jackson the final signing of the 10-rider squad.

Jackson, 31, an aggressive rider with a powerful sprint, won a stage in the Women's Tour of Scotland in 2019 and finished second overall during her one year with Team Sunweb. In 2016 she won stages of the Trophée d'Or and Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche and was part of Team Twenty16's squad for their team time trial victory at the Amgen Tour of California.

"I'm looking forward to taking my serious goals and my playful attitude into the bike racing with Liv Racing for 2021," Jackson said in the team announcement.

"What has always been attractive about the team is their tactics and style of racing. I like that the team functions like family and it has been easy to discuss future plans together."

The Liv Racing team sees a change in management as technical advisor Lars Boom, who was brought in this season to help with the inaugural Women's Paris-Roubaix before it was cancelled, will replace sports director Jeroen Blijlevens.

"We chose a new momentum with Lars. But to be fair, this was not an easy decision," team manager Eric van den Boom said.

"Jeroen has a history of nine years with our team. In that time, as a professional and race tactician, he has meant a lot to the professionalisation of both our team and women's cycling in general. He was instrumental for talented riders making the top step internationally."

While it is difficult to fill the gap left by the rider of the calibre of Marianne Vos, Boom pointed to dual Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky as the top rider in the team.

"Next season we will have a renewed group with riders who have a lot of potential. With Lotte Kopecky we have a top rider in our ranks for sprints," Boom said. "She will receive support from the team, but that certainly does not stop others from taking the next steps to the absolute top themselves.

"The current selection offers sufficient scope and opportunity for our talents to seize their own opportunities. Overall we want to show an aggressive side of ourselves."

The Liv Racing team expects to be a part of the top tier as a WorldTeam in 2021, Van den Boom said.

"The team and the organisation are rock solid, thanks to bicycle manufacturer Liv. We ensure a top professional sports atmosphere in which some of the world's best riders can strive for the highest possible. We want to win and at the same time focus on further talent development," Van den Boom said.

Liv Racing for 2021: Sofia Bertizzolo, Valerie Demey, Alison Jackson, Marta Jaskulska, Lotte Kopecky, Jeanne Korevaar, Evy Kuijpers, Soraya Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers and Sabrina Stultiens.

