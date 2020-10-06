The Cyclingnews guide to 2020-2021 UCI women's team transfers

The COVID-19 pandemic might have interrupted the majority of the women's road season but the teams are still making plans for the 2021 season after the opening of the official transfer window on August 1.

Women have two tiers - UCI Continental and UCI WorldTeams - with the latter being the highest level in women's cycling.

Below is a full index of all the comings and goings from the women's peloton. We will keep this page constantly updated with each new signing and contract extension, so make sure to bookmark it for future reference.

Alé BTC Ljubljana

In:



Out:



Extended:

Canyon-SRAM

In:



Out: Elena Cecchini (SD Worx)



Extended: Kasia Niewiadoma

CCC-Liv

In:



Out: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx)



Extended:

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

In: Marta Cavalli (Valcar Travel & Service)



Out:



Extended: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Jade Wiel, Lauren Kitchen, Victorie Guilman, Maëlle Crossetete, Emilia Fahlin, Brodie Chapman, Stine Andersen Borgli, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Eugenie Duval, Clara Copponi

Mitchelton-Scott

In: Ane Santesteban (Ceratizit-WNT)



Out: Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), Gracie Elvin (retired)



Extended: Amanda Spratt, Lucy Kennedy

Movistar Team

In: Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Equipe Paule Ka), Sara Martin (Sopela Women's Team)



Out:



Extended: Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Aude Biannic, Katrine Aalerud, Jelena Erić, Paula Andrea Patiño, Lourdes Oyarbide, Alicia González, Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel

Team Sunweb

In: Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg)



Out:



Extended: Coryn Rivera, Pfeiffer Georgi, Leah Kirchmann, Franziska Koch, Juliette Labous, Liane Lippert, Floortje Mackaij, Wilma Olausson

Trek-Segafredo

In:



Out:



Extended:

Astana Women's Team

In:



Out:



Extended:

Boels Dolmans (SD Worx)

In: Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (CCC-Liv), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Roxane Fournier (Casa Dorada), Nikola Noskova (Equipe Paule Ka), Anna Shackley



Out:



Extended: Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen, Chantal van den Broek Blaak, Christine Majerus, Lonneke Uneken

Ceratizit-WNT

In:



Out: Ane Santesteban (Mitchelton-Scott)



Extended:

Equipe Paulé Ka

In:



Out: Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar Team Women)



Extended: Lizzy Banks, Leah Thomas, Mikayla Harvey

Lotto Soudal Ladies

In:



Out:



Extended:

Rally Cycling

In:



Out:



Extended:

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

In:



Out:



Extended: Lauren Stephens, Leah Dixon, Sarah Gigante, Kristen Faulkner, Nina Kessler, Emily Newsom

Parkhotel Valkenburg

In:

Out: Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Lorena Wiebes (Sunweb)

Extended: