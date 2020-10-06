The Cyclingnews guide to 2020-2021 UCI women's team transfers
By Cyclingnews
Index to two-tiered UCI WorldTeams' and Continental teams' trades and extensions
The COVID-19 pandemic might have interrupted the majority of the women's road season but the teams are still making plans for the 2021 season after the opening of the official transfer window on August 1.
Women have two tiers - UCI Continental and UCI WorldTeams - with the latter being the highest level in women's cycling.
Below is a full index of all the comings and goings from the women's peloton. We will keep this page constantly updated with each new signing and contract extension, so make sure to bookmark it for future reference.
Alé BTC Ljubljana
In:
Out:
Extended:
Canyon-SRAM
In:
Out: Elena Cecchini (SD Worx)
Extended: Kasia Niewiadoma
CCC-Liv
In:
Out: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx)
Extended:
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
In: Marta Cavalli (Valcar Travel & Service)
Out:
Extended: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Jade Wiel, Lauren Kitchen, Victorie Guilman, Maëlle Crossetete, Emilia Fahlin, Brodie Chapman, Stine Andersen Borgli, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Eugenie Duval, Clara Copponi
Mitchelton-Scott
In: Ane Santesteban (Ceratizit-WNT)
Out: Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), Gracie Elvin (retired)
Extended: Amanda Spratt, Lucy Kennedy
Movistar Team
In: Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Equipe Paule Ka), Sara Martin (Sopela Women's Team)
Out:
Extended: Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Aude Biannic, Katrine Aalerud, Jelena Erić, Paula Andrea Patiño, Lourdes Oyarbide, Alicia González, Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel
Team Sunweb
In: Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
Out:
Extended: Coryn Rivera, Pfeiffer Georgi, Leah Kirchmann, Franziska Koch, Juliette Labous, Liane Lippert, Floortje Mackaij, Wilma Olausson
Trek-Segafredo
In:
Out:
Extended:
Astana Women's Team
In:
Out:
Extended:
Boels Dolmans (SD Worx)
In: Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (CCC-Liv), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Roxane Fournier (Casa Dorada), Nikola Noskova (Equipe Paule Ka), Anna Shackley
Out:
Extended: Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen, Chantal van den Broek Blaak, Christine Majerus, Lonneke Uneken
Ceratizit-WNT
In:
Out: Ane Santesteban (Mitchelton-Scott)
Extended:
Equipe Paulé Ka
In:
Out: Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar Team Women)
Extended: Lizzy Banks, Leah Thomas, Mikayla Harvey
Lotto Soudal Ladies
In:
Out:
Extended:
Rally Cycling
In:
Out:
Extended:
TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
In:
Out:
Extended: Lauren Stephens, Leah Dixon, Sarah Gigante, Kristen Faulkner, Nina Kessler, Emily Newsom
Parkhotel Valkenburg
In:
Out: Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Lorena Wiebes (Sunweb)
Extended:
