Albert once again king of Koksijde

Image 1 of 56 Belgian Niels Albert celebrates his victory in Koksijde (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 56 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 56 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 56 Sven Nys (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 56 The sprint for second (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 56 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 56 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 56 Francis Mourey (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 56 Sven Nys (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 56 Racers in the sand (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 56 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 56 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 56 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 56 Sven Nys (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 56 Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 56 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 56 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) wins in Gieten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 56 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 56 Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 56 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 56 Martin Bina (Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 56 Sven Nys (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 56 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 56 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 56 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 56 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 56 Jonathan Page and Kenneth Hansen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 56 Micki Van Empel (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 56 Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 56 Niels Wubben (Rabobank Development Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 56 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 56 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 56 Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 56 Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 56 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) triumphs in Gieten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 56 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 56 Francis Mourey (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 56 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 48 of 56 Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv/Giant) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 49 of 56 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 50 of 56 Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 51 of 56 Sabrina Stultiens follows Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 52 of 56 Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 53 of 56 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) wins in Gieten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 54 of 56 Sven Nys (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 55 of 56 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 56 of 56 The peloton runs through the sand (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) captured the win in the 'cross World Cup in Koksijde on Saturday in style, steaming forward, setting a blistering pace and making it impossible for his rivals to make up ground after being dropped. During the fourth of nine laps, Albert was gone for good in the Koksijde dunes.

It was the Belgian's third win in Koksijde. In 2010, he won the World Cup round, and in 2012, he grabbed his second world championship title there.

"The trick here is not to blow up in the sand sections. If you exit them at 100 percent, then you've got nothing left to keep the pace high at the sections in between the sand," said Albert. "I kept some margin while running. I wasn't planning to ride myself to death in the deep sand."

Albert was in a good mood on Saturday. It showed in the way he finished, copying the legendary finish of Paul Herijgers at the 1994 cyclo-cross world championships. He waved his hands and hopped on and off his bike.

"That wasn't planned," said Albert of his finishing display. "Koksijde is a bit from Paul and a bit from me. He also showed his chest? The finish line isn't that long any more, there was no time."

When asked about arch rival Sven Nys, who didn't fare well in Koksijde, Albert had a joke ready. "I haven't seen him today except at our car just a moment ago."

Another joke was at the expense of his unlucky teammate, Wietse Bosmans, who crashed hard in the penultimate lap. "I hope he's well. He's very important for our training camp. A concussion? That seems very unlikely to me. Hey, he'll understand when he's better. I don't have a lot of brains either."

Speaking of how important it is to him to race in Koksijde, Albert said, "To me, this race is like coming home. It's a special feeling to ride around here. It's a course that doesn't lie. Most of the times people refer to Asper-Gavere or the Koppenbergcross as the toughest of courses, but this one's special. It's different. It's better not to underestimate it."

After his world championships win in 2012, Albert received honorary citizenship in Koksijde. Despite his love for the coastal town, Albert ran into trouble on Saturday morning. Before the race, Albert received a parking fine when he briefly visited the beach. "I've only been away for five minutes. Those people just do their jobs, but it's the way it happened. Maybe I can get a free parking ticket from the mayor?" Albert speculated.

After some lackluster performances last month, Albert went through some hard times. A few weeks later, he was reborn with a good ride in Zonhoven, the win in Hamme-Zogge and now this demonstration in Koksijde.

"My form's been good for awhile now. Without bad luck, I would've been a factor in Asper-Gavere, too, possibly helping out teammate Philipp Walsleben. It's great to head over to Spain with these sensations. After my... let's call it overtraining, I've been resting and scheduling trainings well. The upcoming two weeks are all important for the Belgian championships. During the Christmas races, there's only time for recovery."

Not so long ago, Albert claimed that he was out of contention for the general classification in all cyclo-cross series, but things turned around in the World Cup. After his win in Koksijde, Albert is now fourth overall at only 32 points off leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team). "I've said that the classifications were over in the way that it's no longer in my hands. Now it depends on others how high I can place. As long as I can take points instead of losing some, it'll be alright. I can't fail anymore."

His mission to do well in the series will continue on Sunday in Gieten. The Superprestige race in the north of Netherlands suits Albert well. "I've never lost a race in Gieten. It's a tough trip, and it'll be a matter of who recovers best."