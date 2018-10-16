AG2R La Mondiale switch to Eddy Merckx Bikes for 2019
Team ends partnership with Factor Bikes after two seasons
AG2R La Mondiale will switch from Factor Bikes framesets to Eddy Merckx Bikes framesets for the 2019 season, according to a report on Belgian website Grinta.
The partnership between AG2R La Mondiale and Factor Bikes has lasted two seasons, as per the original contract, but was not extended, leaving the French team joining the current WorldTour bike sponsor shuffle. Over the last decade, AG2R La Mondiale have also ridden Focus, Kuota and BH bikes.
At the beginning of October, Team Sunweb confirmed they will ride aboard Cervélo bikes for 2019. It is also confirmed Dimension Data will ride BMC bikes -after riding Cervélo this season - and CCC Team (formerly BMC Racing Team) will ride Giant bikes.
Eddy Merckx Bikes previously sponsored Quick-Step Floors in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, before Specialized bought the Belgian company out of the contract a year early to take over the supply for the squad ahead of the 2012 season.
The company also currently provides bikes to Belgian Pro Continental squad Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, and rebranded in June earlier this year.
Eddy Merckx Bikes comes under the umbrella group of Belgian Cycling Factory, which also owns Ridley, HJC (helmets), Forza (saddles) and BCF Cycling Wear.
AG2R La Mondiale won three Grand Tour stages aboard Factor Bikes, among a number of other victories.
