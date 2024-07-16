UCI bans Afghanistan Cycling Federation President Fazli for abusing fleeing athletes

Proximus-Cyclis DS Gert Vervoort also provisionally suspended for 'inappropriate behaviour of a psychological and sexual nature'

Afghanistan Cycling Federation President Fazli Ahmad Fazli with the UCI Merit in September 2021
Afghanistan Cycling Federation President Fazli Ahmad Fazli with the UCI Merit in September 2021 (Image credit: Fazli Ahmad Fazli/Facebook)

After an investigation spanning almost three years, the UCI announced on Tuesday that it has suspended Afghanistan Cycling Federation President Fazli Ahmad Fazli for 15 months for breaches of the UCI Code of Ethics.

Fazli was accused of sending abusive and threatening messages to athletes during and after the mass evacuation from the country following the Taliban takeover of the government.

