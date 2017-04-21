Abus launches 'GameChanger' aero helmet

Image 1 of 10 The as yet unannounced and unreleased Abus time trial helmet during this year's Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 2 of 10 Jasha Sutterlin wore the Abus GameChanger for the 2017 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 3 of 10 Flow Straps' reduce any wind resistance from the helmet straps and add to comfort (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 4 of 10 A rear adjustment dial ensures a secure fit (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 5 of 10 The rear of the Abus GameChanger helmet (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 6 of 10 Further vents at the rear of the helmet work in conjunction with the front vents (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 7 of 10 The helmets ventilation is dubbed 'Force Air Cooling' technology (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 8 of 10 Ample ventilation at the front of the helmet (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 9 of 10 A closer look at the front of the GameChanger helmet (Image credit: Courtesy Abus) Image 10 of 10 The side profile of the Abus GameChanger (Image credit: Courtesy Abus)

First seen at Milan-San Remo in March, Abus officially launched the new aero helmet, the 'GameChanger' at Paris-Roubaix. The German security company launched its first helmet in 1994 and has been in the sportive and Gran Fondo sector since the early 2000s, most recently announcing a partnership with this year's Paris-Roubaix.

Related Articles Massive Tour de Romandie prologue tech gallery

The Abus GameChanger has been in development for 15 months and is a result of a close working relationship with the Movistar Team. The key feature of the helmet is its 'Multi Position Design'; creating multiple positions for the rider's head, which in turn makes the helmet more effective aerodynamically.

The aerodynamic technology behind the helmet derives from Venturi effect from aviation technology. The concept involves changing air pressures and velocity at the incoming air vents and outgoing air vents, the combination of vents at the front and rear of the helmet result in the aerodynamic performance in a variety of positions.

Whilst the design has not yet been independently verified, Abus claims the helmet has reduced frontal drag by 23 per cent in wind tunnel tests compared to their next top-level helmet, the Tec-Tical Pro.

The 'AirPort' bracket at the rear of the helmet not only acts as an outflow vent for the helmet, but also can be used to securely store sunglasses.

Tailored straps reduce any further wind resistance by ensuring a close fit to the rider's head and a dial fit adjustment barrel at the rear of the helmet determines size adjustment. The helmet is available in eight different colours and weighs in at 260g for a size medium, which is on par with the Kask Protone (251g for a medium) and the POC Octal Aero (268g for a large).

Daniele Bennati wore the helmet for the first time at Milan-San Remo, as well as at Paris-Roubaix. The Movistar Team also wore a new time trial helmet during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trials, the as yet unannounced and unreleased helmet is still in development and Cyclingnews understands the helmet will have a full release later this year.