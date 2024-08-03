'Absolute legend' - Coryn Labecki retires from sparkling two-decade cycling career

By
published

'Coryn, you absolute legend. Thank you for everything' team honours 74-time US national champion after final race

Coryn Labecki (EF-Oatly-Cannondale)
Coryn Labecki (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coryn Labecki will officially retire from professional cycling at the end of this season but looks to have already pinned on a number for the last time as a professional, with her team, EF-Oatly-Cannondale, announcing Labecki's retirement with a touching video posted on Instagram that included special messages from her teammates.

"Celebrating our crit dawg’s final road race with some special messages from the squad," EF Oatly-Cannondale wrote.

"Coryn’s two-decade career includes 74 national titles in road, track, mountain bike, and cyclocross — with victories at the Tour of Flanders, RideLondon Classique, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and stage wins at the Giro d’Italia Women, the Women’s Tour, Thüringen Ladies Tour, and the Lotto Belgium Tour.

"Coryn, you absolute legend. Thank you for everything!"

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.