Scotland snags Grand Départ for first time in history as both men's and women's Tour de France set for UK start in 2027

By , published

ASO and British Cycling confirm that Great Britain will host the Grand Départ for a fifth time

EMBRUN FRANCE JULY 19 LR Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty Green Sprint Jersey Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep White Best Young Rider Jersey and Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 a 1446km stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 2022m UCIWT on July 19 2024 in Embrun France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The Tour circus will descend on the UK in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes will both start in the United Kingdom in 2027, ASO and British Cycling confirmed today.

The rumour of another British Grand Départ – 11 years on from Yorkshire in 2014 – began to circulate last month, and on Wednesday, March 19 the race organisers officially unveiled the news, with the men’s Grand Départ set to start in Edinburgh.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

