'A really great ride' – Pogačar praises Quinn Simmons after American's career-changing Il Lombardia performance

By published

Lidl-Trek rider could target hilly Classics after fourth place at Il Lombardia

UAE Team Emirates’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (L) attacks to take the lead past Lidl-Trek’s US rider Quinn Simmons (R), in the Passo Di Ganda ascent during the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar catches Quinn Simmons during Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar dominated Il Lombardia, making history as the first five-time consecutive winner, but Quinn Simmons was arguably the hero of the day, attacking from the start in Como, racing all out for 241km and finishing fourth.

The 24-year-old US national champion even managed to scare Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad, who had to work extra hard to catch him.

"We were a little scared about him on the penultimate climb because he’s a dangerous rider. It was an impressive race by Quinn, a really great ride," Pogačar said post-race.

He dubbed his ride as "Last training session before Big Sugar," indicating he will line up at Sunday’s gravel race in Arkansas, the last in the LifeTime Gran Prix series.

Simonds led by two minutes at the foot of the Passo di Ganda and perhaps hoped to crest the 8.7km climb before Pogačar did his thing. However, Isaac del Toro and Jay Vine did some high-speed chasing and pacing, and then Pogačar attacked at the halfway point. He caught Simmons three kilometres from the summit.

The Lidl-Trek team car told Simmonds not to try to stay with Pogačar but to save his legs to try to fight with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and anyone else for a podium place. He was eventually caught by the Belgian, plus Australia's Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling), but rode full gas all the way to the finish in Bergamo, rightly celebrating his performance as he crossed the line.

He was considered the hero of the race, who dared to try to take on Pogačar.

When Pogačar caught and passed him, neither had the time or energy to talk.

He came back fresh and motivated for 2025. He missed the Classics but won a stage at the Tour de Suisse to secure a place in Ldl-Trek's Tour de France line-up. He raced aggressively in the Tour, joining four major breakaways and finishing second to Ben Healy on stage 6. He ended the Tour by proposing to his fiancée, Sydney, on the Champs Élysées.

"We often forget that Quinn is still young and still developing. He seems like a 28-year-old veteran, but he's still got room to improve. We have to carefully plan his race calendar for the future. Now we know he can do well in races like Lombardia or Liège-Bastogne-Liège."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.