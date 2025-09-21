'A nut you have to crack' – Philosophical Marlen Reusser overcomes challenges to claim much-desired time trial rainbow jersey

Swiss specialist 'rides the wave' of career ups and downs to take a big win in Kigali

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Gold medalist Marlen Reusser of Team Switzerland celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Elite Individual Time Trial a 31.2km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 21, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Reusser took gold in the women's elite time trial in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images)

After several seasons of being the peloton's top time trialist, Marlen Reusser finally claimed the world title in the discipline on Sunday, powering to victory in Kigali, more than 50 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, and minutes ahead of others.

The Swiss rider has won countless time trials at national, European and WorldTour level, but the rainbow jersey always evaded her, until now.

"Of course this is super special for me," she said as the win began to sink in. "I came into the sport as a super talented time trialist, I won so many time trials, I actually beat many of the riders who were world champ in other races, but never in the World Championships or the Olympic games, so for me this was a Knacknuss, we say in German – a nut you have to open hard. So I'm happy I opened it today."

The Swiss rider trained at altitude in preparation for the race, and worked on heat adaptation – temperatures topped out at 28 degrees during the women's time trial – and she also pointed to her climbing ability and heavier stature as a good combination on this course, but didn't identify one singular thing that delivered her to the win on Sunday.

Though much has been made of the challenges Reusser has faced – only a year ago she was completely sidelined with long Covid – the 34-year-old was reflective about not putting too much focus on the negatives.

