A crash, a chase and a test passed – Sarah Gigante fifth on first Vuelta Femenina summit finish

By Simone Giuliani
published

'It was the first time to test my climbing legs against the top GC riders' says Australian AG Insurance-Soudal rider

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 14 Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance Soudal Team attacks at Willunga Hill 370m to win the 8th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2024 Stage 3 a 934km stage from Adelaide to Willunga Hill 370m UCIWWT on January 14 2024 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) reconfirmed her climbing prowess at the start of the season by winning the Willunga Hill stage and overall at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina was one of those telling moments in Sarah Gigante's career, a summit finish in a Grand Tour to shed light on just how she would fare among a field filled with top GC contenders, and even after a crash along the way the Australian managed to hold firm near the front to the very final stages. 

The 23-year-old AG Insurance-Soudal rider has swept up a number of sought after results on ascents and time trials in her home nation – from winning Australian titles to the Willunga stage and overall at the Santos Tour Down Under – but injury, health and circumstance have, until now, curtailed her European race calendar.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.