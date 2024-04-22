'Exhausted but satisfied' – An attacking Liège-Bastogne-Liège debut for Sarah Gigante

By Simone Giuliani
published

'Although my legs were exploding, I kept fighting' says Australian after being caught following 60km solo effort

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance Soudal Team crosses the finish line during the 8th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) crosses the line at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was more than one Australian that had every reason to be satisfied with their efforts at the front of the field in the women's elite race at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) was deservedly in the spotlight after claiming an impressive victory but a long stint out the front solo earlier in the race from AG Insurance-Soudal's Sarah Gigante also delivered another cause for celebration.

The 23 year old who began the season with victory at the first Women's WorldTour event of the season, the Tour Down Under, hasn't had a chance to race to Liège before – a horrible crash at La Flèche Wallonne in 2021 ultimately led to an unexpected three year delay in her debut at the race that looks well-suited to her strengths. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.