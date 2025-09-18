17 Vuelta a España protesters face fines and bans from sport

'I've never experienced so much hatred' says Visma-Lease a Bike team manager Richard Plugge

Pro-Palestinian protesters shouted at an Israel-Premier Tech rider during the time trial stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish Anti-Violence Commission for Sport has proposed fines and sanctions against 17 people who protested during the Vuelta a España and were investigated by local police.

The "Comisión Estatal contra la Violencia, el Racismo, la Xenofobia y la Intolerancia en el Deporte - the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport - proposed the sanctions after reports by the Spanish police after stage 12 to Los Corrales de Buelna, stage 14 to La Farrapona (stage 14) and stage 15 to Monforte de Lemos.

The Commission said that 17 people face fines of between € 3, 000 and 4,000 and six-month bans from attending sporting events.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez publicly supported the Vuelta protests in support of Palestine and then called for Israel to be banned from competing in international sports, like Russia was after it invaded Ukraine.

