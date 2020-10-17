Refresh

We've experienced a hiccup in our live coverage, apologies for that. Hopefully this page will be in full working order.

We've missed McNulty put in a stunning ride to third at the finish. He finished 1:09 down on Ganna and will gain places today.

Meanwhile, João Almeida is having a great ride too. He's fourth at the second checkpoint and should gain time on all of his GC rivals.

Vincenzo Nibali had a slow start but is gaining on many of his rivals. Some times at the third checkpoint. Nibali: 32:12 Majka, Masnada 32:19 Fuglsang 32:23 Pozzovivo 32:37 Bilbao: 32:31 Konrad, Hindley 32:55

Kelderman has swept through with a time of 31:33 though. He's positioning himself as a big GC favourite here. That's 39 seconds on Nibali and more on Fuglsang, Pozzovivo and the rest.

Nibali comes to the finish. His time of 45:34 is good for 20th so far. He's faster than Fuglsang (45:53), Masnada (45:40), Konrad (46:11), Hindley (46:19).

McNulty has gained 1:45 on Nibali though. The young American lay 11th at 2:45 behind Almeida at the start of the day. He's going leap right up the standings.

Pozzovivo heads to the finish now. It's a good time for the Italia, who looks to be in the form of his life in this Giro d'Italia.

The flea from Policoro sheds just seven seconds to Nibali. A top ride from the NTT man.

Here's a look at Almeida out on course. He's set to gain on every GC man but McNulty today. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Pello Bilbao races to the line. His time of 45:33 puts him a second up on Nibali. Less than a minute between Bilbao, Nibali, Pozzovivo, Fuglsang, Majka and Masnada. McNulty, Kelderman and Almeida will be the big winners here.

A reminder that Bilbao's 20th place is 2:53 down on Ganna's stunning stage-winning ride.

44:27 for Kelderman at the line, good for eighth place. That's a minute-plus on his rivals Nibali, Fuglsang, Pozzovivo and the rest.

Just Almeida to finish now, and he's going to take time on everyone including Kelderman.

Almeida finishes with a time of 44:11, sixth on the stage. We expected him to take time and he's duly done so. A great ride from the youngster.

A third stage win for Filippo Ganna today, though. Another dominant ride by the Italian. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's what Ganna had to say after the finish... "Every victory is important for me and in this Giro we have seen w have a really strong team, we win everywhere and we're really happy. "In the start I think 'ok we have 1km [climb]' but it's five minutes of climbing and not really easy. But after the climb the legs were really good, getting better and better and I finish just to check to cross the line. "We say to save energy to arrive in Milan [for the time trial]. But also don't have too much cold and try to go better and better and save energy. We have one more race as the goal."

Today Almeida gained 16 seconds on Kelderman, 1:06 on Majka, 1:22 on Bilbao, 1:23 on Nibali, 1:30 on Pozzovivo, 1:42 on Fuglsang. He'll be very happy with that.

Straight into the history books!Grand Tour debutant @JooAlmeida98 becomes the U23 rider with the most days in the iconic #Giro pink jersey - 12!Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/JqXdZOd94zOctober 17, 2020

Here's a look at the new overall standings. 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 54:28:09 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:23 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:11 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:33 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:44 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:08