2020 Giro d'Italia stage 14 highlights - Video

Flying through the Prosecco wine country of north-east Italy, world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took his third victory at the Giro d’Italia with the best time in Saturday's stage 14 time trial. He rode a blistering time of 42:40 across the 33.7km rolling course, which was 26 seconds faster than his teammate Rohan Dennis, who finished second.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finishing in third at 1:09 behind Ganna, which rocketed him from 11th to fourth place overall. The American is now just 12 seconds off a podium position, after Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) gave away more than a minute to the top GC riders and clinged to his third-place position overall.

Maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had a strong day from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene with a sixth-place finish in the TT and gained time on all his nearest rivals. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) lost just 16 seconds to remain within one minute of the Portuguese rider.

Watch the highlights from stage 14 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia above.