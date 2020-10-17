Giro d'Italia stage 14 – Live coverage

Refresh

Dowsett just misses out at the finish, six seconds down on his teammate.

Campenaerts is top at the second check now, 10 seconds up on Brändle.

Brändle fastest at the finish now with a time of 45:23. Now we wait for Dowsett.

Dibben is the first man to finish with a time of 47:52.

Campenaerts catches his minute man, Mathias Le Turnier.

Campenaerts is second over the Muro. He's just one second behind Brändle.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) is out of the race. He's suffering from bronchitis. A big blow for Vincenzo Nibali.

Dowsett just two seconds down at the second check! It'll be a battle to the line between the ISN duo.

A bizarre crash for UAE Team Emirates sprinter Juan Sebastian Molano, who changes hand position heading into a corner and tries to take the apex too close, clipping the barriers on the inside and flying off his bike.

Time for Campenaerts to start his effort now.

Meanwhile, Brändle – who has gone through the second check fastest, too – has passed Vini Zabù men Simone Bevilacqua and Matteo Spreafico, who are drafting one another quite egregiously...

Dowsett is four seconds off his teammate over the top.

Brändle is the quickest so far over the top of the Muro. His time of 11:59 is 22 seconds faster than anyone else so far. Hodeg is the slowest at 13:18.

Dowsett has just set off now, too. All on TT bikes, of course – the Muro might be steep, but it's not worth the time loss of using a road bike along the 6km of flat roads beforehand.

Brändle is off now, as is Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Alvaro Hodeg.

The first riders are off – Jonathan Dibben, ISN's Guy Sagiv and Cofidis man Marco Mathis.

It's a rolling course today as you can see in the stage profile. However, there's a tough section early on as the riders tackle the Muro di Ca' del Poggio – a 1.1km wall at 12.3 per cent with sections reaching up to 19 per cent. There's a time check at the top, after 7.4km, while two more follow at 17.1km and 25.1km. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

We'll see a number of strong time trialists head off in the first hour, including two potential stage winners in Victor Campenaerts and Rohan Dennis... Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) 13:07 Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) 13:13 Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) 13:28 Kamil Gradek (CCC Team) 13:30 Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) 13:34 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) 13:37 Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) 13:55

We're just over 20 minutes away from the start, which will see Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal) kick things off.