Giro d'Italia 2020 stage 14 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews
Almeida facing maglia rosa test as Ganna goes for third stage win
The second individual time trial of the 2020 Giro d'Italia is on tap for stage 14, a 34.1km test that will offer something for the climbers as well as TT specialists. The previous race against the clock on stage 1 saw João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) place second behind Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), gaining time he would use to set up his domination of the maglia rosa two days later.
The individual time trial marks an important test for Almeida who has less than a minute over more experienced riders Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and just over a minute on former Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).
The stage 14 course rolls through the Prosecco vineyards, with a fourth category climb just 7.4km from the start in Conegliano, en route to Valdobbiadene.
The road up the Muro di Ca’ del Poggio launches the riders straight up the hillside amongst the vineyards, then steepening as it twists through the vines. The gradient briefly touches 19 per cent as the course rises to a ridge with spectacular views towards the high mountains, which will see the race on Sunday.
The riders bump along this ridge for five kilometres, then sweep down through Refrontolo to reach the plain below. It’s on this section to the bottom of the second climb, uncategorised, that the road runs straight and relatively flat.
After passing numerous Spumanti wineries near Guia, the route follows the contours for the next four kilometres and drops into the finish at Valdobbiadene, where a hard right turn leads onto the final few hundred metres up to the line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:00:00
|2
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:01:00
|3
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|13:02:00
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:03:00
|5
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:04:00
|6
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:05:00
|7
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|13:06:00
|8
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:07:00
|9
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:08:00
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:09:00
|11
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:10:00
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|13:11:00
|13
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|13:12:00
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:13:00
|15
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:14:00
|16
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:15:00
|17
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|13:16:00
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:17:00
|19
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|13:18:00
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|13:19:00
|21
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|13:20:00
|22
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:21:00
|23
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|13:22:00
|24
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:23:00
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:24:00
|26
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13:25:00
|27
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:26:00
|28
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:27:00
|29
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|13:28:00
|30
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13:29:00
|31
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|13:30:00
|32
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:31:00
|33
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:32:00
|34
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|13:33:00
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:34:00
|36
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:35:00
|37
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|13:36:00
|38
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:37:00
|39
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:38:00
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:39:00
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:40:00
|42
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:41:00
|43
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:42:00
|44
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|13:43:00
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|13:44:00
|46
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|13:45:00
|47
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:46:00
|48
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:47:00
|49
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|13:48:00
|50
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|13:49:00
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|13:50:00
|52
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|13:51:00
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:52:00
|54
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:53:00
|55
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|13:54:00
|56
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:55:00
|57
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:56:00
|58
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:57:00
|59
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|13:58:00
|60
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|13:59:00
|61
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:00:00
|62
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:01:00
|63
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:02:00
|64
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:03:00
|65
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|14:04:00
|66
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:05:00
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:06:00
|68
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:07:00
|69
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:08:00
|70
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:09:00
|71
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:10:00
|72
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:11:00
|73
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:12:00
|74
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:13:00
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|14:14:00
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|14:15:00
|77
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|14:16:00
|78
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|14:17:00
|79
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:18:00
|80
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|14:19:00
|81
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:20:00
|82
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:21:00
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:22:00
|84
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|14:23:00
|85
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|14:24:00
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:25:00
|87
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|14:26:00
|88
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|14:27:00
|89
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:28:00
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|14:29:00
|91
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:30:00
|92
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|14:31:00
|93
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|14:32:00
|94
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:33:00
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:34:00
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:35:00
|97
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14:36:00
|98
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|14:37:00
|99
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:38:00
|100
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|14:39:00
|101
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:40:00
|102
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:41:00
|103
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14:42:00
|104
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:43:00
|105
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|14:44:00
|106
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:45:00
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:46:00
|108
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:47:00
|109
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:48:00
|110
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:49:00
|111
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:50:00
|112
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|14:51:00
|113
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:52:00
|114
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:53:00
|115
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:54:00
|116
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:55:00
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:56:00
|118
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|14:57:00
|119
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:58:00
|120
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:59:00
|121
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:00:00
|122
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|15:01:00
|123
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:02:00
|124
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:03:00
|125
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:04:00
|126
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:05:00
|127
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|15:06:00
|128
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:07:00
|129
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:10:00
|130
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|15:13:00
|131
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:16:00
|132
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:19:00
|133
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:22:00
|134
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:25:00
|135
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:28:00
|136
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:31:00
|137
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:34:00
|138
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:37:00
|139
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:40:00
|140
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:43:00
|141
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|15:46:00
|142
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:49:00
|143
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:52:00
