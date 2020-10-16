Giro d'Italia 2020 stage 14 time trial start times

The second individual time trial of the 2020 Giro d'Italia is on tap for stage 14, a 34.1km test that will offer something for the climbers as well as TT specialists. The previous race against the clock on stage 1 saw João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) place second behind Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), gaining time he would use to set up his domination of the maglia rosa two days later.

The individual time trial marks an important test for Almeida who has less than a minute over more experienced riders Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and just over a minute on former Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

The stage 14 course rolls through the Prosecco vineyards, with a fourth category climb just 7.4km from the start in Conegliano, en route to Valdobbiadene.

The road up the Muro di Ca’ del Poggio launches the riders straight up the hillside amongst the vineyards, then steepening as it twists through the vines. The gradient briefly touches 19 per cent as the course rises to a ridge with spectacular views towards the high mountains, which will see the race on Sunday.

The riders bump along this ridge for five kilometres, then sweep down through Refrontolo to reach the plain below. It’s on this section to the bottom of the second climb, uncategorised, that the road runs straight and relatively flat.

After passing numerous Spumanti wineries near Guia, the route follows the contours for the next four kilometres and drops into the finish at Valdobbiadene, where a hard right turn leads onto the final few hundred metres up to the line.