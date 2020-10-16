Trending

Giro d'Italia 2020 stage 14 time trial start times



Almeida facing maglia rosa test as Ganna goes for third stage win


Filippo Ganna Team Ineos Grenadiers won the first time trial of the 2020 Giro in Palermo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The second individual time trial of the 2020 Giro d'Italia is on tap for stage 14, a 34.1km test that will offer something for the climbers as well as TT specialists. The previous race against the clock on stage 1 saw João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) place second behind Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), gaining time he would use to set up his domination of the maglia rosa two days later.

The individual time trial marks an important test for Almeida who has less than a minute over more experienced riders Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and just over a minute on former Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

The stage 14 course rolls through the Prosecco vineyards, with a fourth category climb just 7.4km from the start in Conegliano, en route to Valdobbiadene.

The road up the Muro di Ca’ del Poggio launches the riders straight up the hillside amongst the vineyards, then steepening as it twists through the vines. The gradient briefly touches 19 per cent as the course rises to a ridge with spectacular views towards the high mountains, which will see the race on Sunday.

The riders bump along this ridge for five kilometres, then sweep down through Refrontolo to reach the plain below. It’s on this section to the bottom of the second climb, uncategorised, that the road runs straight and relatively flat. 

After passing numerous Spumanti wineries near Guia, the route follows the contours for the next four kilometres and drops into the finish at Valdobbiadene, where a hard right turn leads onto the final few hundred metres up to the line.

Stage 14 Start Times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13:00:00
2Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:01:00
3Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 13:02:00
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:03:00
5Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:04:00
6Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:05:00
7Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13:06:00
8Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:07:00
9Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:08:00
10Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:09:00
11Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:10:00
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 13:11:00
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13:12:00
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:13:00
15Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:14:00
16Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 13:15:00
17Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 13:16:00
18Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:17:00
19James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 13:18:00
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 13:19:00
21Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 13:20:00
22Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:21:00
23Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 13:22:00
24Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:23:00
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:24:00
26Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 13:25:00
27Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:26:00
28Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13:27:00
29Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13:28:00
30Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13:29:00
31Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 13:30:00
32Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:31:00
33Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 13:32:00
34Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 13:33:00
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 13:34:00
36Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:35:00
37Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 13:36:00
38Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:37:00
39Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13:38:00
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:39:00
41Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:40:00
42Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 13:41:00
43Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:42:00
44Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 13:43:00
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 13:44:00
46Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 13:45:00
47Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 13:46:00
48Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:47:00
49Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 13:48:00
50Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 13:49:00
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 13:50:00
52Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 13:51:00
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 13:52:00
54Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:53:00
55Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13:54:00
56Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 13:55:00
57Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:56:00
58Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 13:57:00
59Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13:58:00
60Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 13:59:00
61Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:00:00
62Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:01:00
63Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:02:00
64Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:03:00
65Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 14:04:00
66Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:05:00
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 14:06:00
68Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:07:00
69Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14:08:00
70Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 14:09:00
71Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:10:00
72Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:11:00
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14:12:00
74Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:13:00
75Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 14:14:00
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 14:15:00
77Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 14:16:00
78Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 14:17:00
79Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:18:00
80Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 14:19:00
81Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:20:00
82Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 14:21:00
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:22:00
84Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 14:23:00
85Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 14:24:00
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:25:00
87Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 14:26:00
88Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 14:27:00
89Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 14:28:00
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 14:29:00
91Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:30:00
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14:31:00
93Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 14:32:00
94Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:33:00
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:34:00
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 14:35:00
97Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 14:36:00
98Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 14:37:00
99Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:38:00
100Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 14:39:00
101Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 14:40:00
102Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:41:00
103Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14:42:00
104Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:43:00
105Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 14:44:00
106François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:45:00
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:46:00
108Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:47:00
109Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:48:00
110Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 14:49:00
111Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 14:50:00
112Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 14:51:00
113Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 14:52:00
114Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 14:53:00
115Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:54:00
116Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:55:00
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14:56:00
118Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 14:57:00
119Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:58:00
120Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 14:59:00
121Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:00:00
122Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 15:01:00
123Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:02:00
124Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:03:00
125Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:04:00
126Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15:05:00
127Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 15:06:00
128Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 15:07:00
129James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:10:00
130Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15:13:00
131Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 15:16:00
132Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:19:00
133Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:22:00
134Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15:25:00
135Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:28:00
136Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:31:00
137Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:34:00
138Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:37:00
139Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:40:00
140Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 15:43:00
141Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15:46:00
142Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:49:00
143João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:52:00