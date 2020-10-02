Trending

Giro d'Italia countdown – Live coverage

All the latest news from Italy a day ahead of the race start

PALERMO ITALY OCTOBER 01 Trofeo Senza Fine Trophy Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Team Presentation in Archaeological Park of Segesta in Palermo City Temple of Segesta girodiitalia Giro on October 01 2020 in Palermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 – Preview

How to watch the 2020 Giro d'Italia - TV, live stream from anywhere

Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presented in front of ancient Segesta temple - Gallery

We'll have plenty of news from around the press conferences today.

Ineos, Sunweb, Mitchelton-Scott, Astana and UAE are just some of the teams to be holding press conferences.

The big news from the race yesterday was EF Pro Cycling's wacky new kit in collaboration with Rapha and skateboard brand Palace. 

It's certainly an interesting look... Read all about it here.

in the new EF Pro Cycling kit at the Giro d'Italia presentation in Sicily

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the countdown to the start of the Giro d'Italia. We'll have all the latest news from the race, including today's round of pre-race press conferences.