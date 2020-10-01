Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presented in front of ancient Segesta temple - Gallery

Doric structure provides backdrop for teams presentation
The 2020 Giro d'Italia presented the 22 teams that will compete in the rescheduled race from October 3 to October 25 at the ruins of the Temple of Segesa on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Castellammare on the island of Sicily.
The Grande Partenza was moved from Budapest in May to the island this month after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down racing from mid-March to late July.
A small, socially-distanced audience greeted the teams and the Trofeo Senza Fine in the shadows of the Doric columns as favourites Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and the rest took turns climbing onto the stage.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) makes his debut in the Italian Grand Tour, and greeted the spectators with enthusiasm.
Racing gets underway on Saturday with a 15.1km time trial from Monreal to Palermo followed by three stages on Sicily before the race heads to the mainland.
Click or swipe through the gallery above.
