Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presented in front of ancient Segesta temple - Gallery

Doric structure provides backdrop for teams presentation

The Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

The Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
EF Pro Cycling rolled out a crazy new kit at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

EF Pro Cycling rolled out a crazy new kit at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
AG2R La Mondiale head on stage at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

AG2R La Mondiale head on stage at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Sunweb at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Team Sunweb at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Bahrain McLaren at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Bahrain McLaren at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain McLaren) at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain McLaren) at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The Trofeo Senza Fine Trophy at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

The Trofeo Senza Fine Trophy at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Bardiani CSF Faizane head on stage at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Bardiani CSF Faizane head on stage at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vini Zabú KTM before the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Vini Zabú KTM before the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Trek-Segafredo at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Trek-Segafredo at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peter Sagan at his debut Giro d'Italia

Peter Sagan at his debut Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Time trial world champion Filippo Ganna at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Time trial world champion Filippo Ganna at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Astana on stage at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Astana on stage at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mikkel Bjerg at the UAE Team Emirates squad

Mikkel Bjerg at the UAE Team Emirates squad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Simon Yates (MItchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (MItchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Steven Kruijswijk at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Steven Kruijswijk at the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Socially distanced spectators attend the presentation of the Movistar Team Rear on stage at the Doric Temple of Segesta near Palermo Sicily on October 1 2020 during an opening ceremony of presentation of participating teams and riders two days ahead of the departure of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race

Elia Viviani (Cofidis Team) waves on stage at the Doric Temple of Segesta

Louis Meintjies (NTT Pro Cycling Team) waves on stage at the Doric Temple of Segesta

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) waves on stage at the Doric Temple of Segesta

EF Pro Cycling bring a new kit to the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

EF Pro Cycling bring a new kit to the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
EF Pro Cycling bring a new kit to the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

EF Pro Cycling bring a new kit to the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

EF Pro Cycling bring a new kit to the Giro d'Italia 2020 teams presentation at the Temple of Segesta in Palermo

Sean Bennett (Education First) waves on stage at the Doric Temple of Segesta

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) waves on stage at the Doric Temple of Segesta

The 2020 Giro d'Italia presented the 22 teams that will compete in the rescheduled race from October 3 to October 25 at the ruins of the Temple of Segesa on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Castellammare on the island of Sicily.

The Grande Partenza was moved from Budapest in May to the island this month after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down racing from mid-March to late July.

A small, socially-distanced audience greeted the teams and the Trofeo Senza Fine in the shadows of the Doric columns as favourites Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and the rest took turns climbing onto the stage.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) makes his debut in the Italian Grand Tour, and greeted the spectators with enthusiasm.

Racing gets underway on Saturday with a 15.1km time trial from Monreal to Palermo followed by three stages on Sicily before the race heads to the mainland.

Click or swipe through the gallery above.