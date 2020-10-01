Rapha and Palace create radical Giro d'Italia team kit for EF Pro Cycling

Sean Bennett in the new EF Pro Cycling kit at the Giro d'Italia presentation in Sicily

Rapha’s return to the UCI World Tour, with EF Pro Cycling, was never meant to be subtle.

In a year of unprecedented disruption, the apparel brand is now making a vivid statement at the autumn season Giro d'Italia, with input from Palace skateboards.

The EF Pro Cycling riding and casual wear kit for this year’s Giro d'Italia is a notable departure from convention. Rapha desires to disrupt, without disrespecting the history of this Grand Tour event, and Palace’s design input has been invaluable to achieving that end.

Although the idea of allowing a London skateboard brand, with global influence, to redesign your World Tour team’s kit might appear unusual, the results are most certainly striking.

Designers at Palace source much of their inspiration from 1990s skateboarding fashion and deck patterns, which have now been transferred to the EF Pro Cycling team kit. Chequer patterns, the iconic Palace duck mascot and tennis ball yellow are dominant themes across the Giro d'Italia EF Pro Cycling kit.

With Rapha’s proven fabrics and ergonomic awareness, Palace’s designers could freely express their edgy skateboard inspired urbanism across all the jerseys, bibs and an assortment of other team kit. All without being limited by cut, fit or stretch constraints.

The Giro d'Italia team kit inventory tallies a Pro Team aero jersey, matching bib shorts, special edition socks, caps and musettes.

For those who wish to emulate the disruptive look of EF Pro Cycling, members of the Rapha Cycling Club will have exclusive access to a commercial selection of the Giro d'Italia team kit.

All of these items will be available in very limited numbers, along with men’s and women’s versions of the ever-popular Pro Team training Jersey, and women’s version of the Pro Team bib shorts and Pro Team aero jersey.