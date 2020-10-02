Simmons suspended, Giro d’Italia preview and Hansen exclusive - Podcast

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we preview the Giro d’Italia which starts on Saturday and hear from Matt White and Adam Hansen, with the latter dropping huge and unexpected news surrounding his future as an athlete.

We’ll also look back at Fleche Wallonne and hear from Marc Hirschi and European Editor Stephen Farrand makes his latest appearance to talk about the Giro d'Italia.

We also take a look at the most important news from the week, which includes Quinn Simmons’ suspension from Trek-Segafredo after the American responded to a post from a cycling journalist about the upcoming US election, in which she asked supporters of Donald Trump to stop following her on Twitter.

Simmons responded by writing 'bye' and followed that by an emoji of a hand with black skin tone waving. The use of a black emoji by a white person online has been repeatedly highlighted as racist, and the term “digital blackface” has been coined to describe its usage. Simmons later apologized for his actions and he remains suspended, with Trek-Segafredo team manager Luca Guercilena suggesting the chance of Simmons racing again in 2020 are remote.

With the Giro d’Italia about to start in Sicily, we highlight the key stages of the race and run through all the pre-race favourites, as well as highlighting a number of riders who might cause a few surprises.

