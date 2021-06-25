Live
2021 Tour de France countdown: 1 day to go – Live
All the latest news in the build-up to the 2021 Tour de France
Back to Brest! Back in 2008, I came second in the opening stage of @LeTour, behind Alejandro Valverde. Rematch tomorrow @alejanvalverde? 😉🤜🤛📷 Roberto Bettini pic.twitter.com/99oGUTDpsRJune 25, 2021
Tour de France: New national champions kits on show
Sagan, Van Aert, Colbrelli and more fly the flags for their countries
Ineos Grenadiers switch to sponsor-incorrect Princeton Carbonworks wheels at Tour de France
With the new lighter Pinarello Dogma F, team swap from Lightweight Meilensteins to new hoops
There could be up to a possible eight flat sprint stages at this year's Tour and there are plenty of big names to contest them all.
Check out out look at the 8 fastest sprinters at the Tour (as well as several honourable mentions)
Meanwhile, here's our gallery from the team presentation.
Of course, the team presentation was yesterday. Alpecin-Fenix sported an eye-catching look, but the kit was a one-off for the presentation, unfortunately.
Mathieu van der Poel rocks Poulidor-inspired kit for Tour de France presentation
More news and press conference quotes to come today, the final day before the Tour kicks off in Brest.
Hello and welcome to today's live coverage as we count down to the start of the 2021 Tour de France.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.