2021 Tour de France countdown: 1 day to go – Live

All the latest news in the build-up to the 2021 Tour de France

By

TOPSHOT - The pack rides on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background during the 21st and last stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Tour de France 2021 hub

Tour de France 2021: The essential race guide

Tour de France 2021: Team-by-team guide

Tour de France 2021 start list

Tour de France 2021 route

Why are Jumbo Visma using blue tyres at the Tour de France?

Jumbo Visma Blue Tyres

Tour de France: New national champions kits on show

Sagan, Van Aert, Colbrelli and more fly the flags for their countries

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - Teams Presentation - Brest - 24/07/2021 - Sonny Colbrelli (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Ineos Grenadiers switch to sponsor-incorrect Princeton Carbonworks wheels at Tour de France

With the new lighter Pinarello Dogma F, team swap from Lightweight Meilensteins to new hoops

There could be up to a possible eight flat sprint stages at this year's Tour and there are plenty of big names to contest them all.

Check out out look at the 8 fastest sprinters at the Tour (as well as several honourable mentions)

POITIERS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Sprint / Arrival / Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal / Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step Green Points Jersey / Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora - Hansgrohe / Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma / Bryan Coquard of France and Team B&B Hotels - Vital Concept / Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek - Segafredo / Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team / Clement Venturini of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale / during the 107th Tour de France 2020, Stage 11 a 167,5km stage from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers / #TDF2020 / @LeTour / on September 09, 2020 in Poitiers, France. (Photo by Thibault Camus - Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, here's our gallery from the team presentation.

Of course, the team presentation was yesterday. Alpecin-Fenix sported an eye-catching look, but the kit was a one-off for the presentation, unfortunately.

Mathieu van der Poel rocks Poulidor-inspired kit for Tour de France presentation

Alpecin-Fenix Mathieu van der Poel Poulidor

More news and press conference quotes to come today, the final day before the Tour kicks off in Brest.

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage as we count down to the start of the 2021 Tour de France.