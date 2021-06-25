Peter Sagan launches Disruption: His latest Specialized collection

One of cycling’s most profitable riders is Peter Sagan and clearly Specialized knows it. With just a day to go until the Tour de France, Sagan's long-time sponsor has today revealed the fifth chapter in the Slovakian racer's Collection, called Disruption.

Sagan’s riding style and persona are all about measured extravagance, where subtlety isn't even a consideration. With Disruption, Sagan wished to interpret the golden era that was the 1970s cycling scene, with authentic colours and graphic design.

“This year’s Sagan collection is about finding beauty and simplicity in disruption," says Kayla Clarot, Principle Concept Designer. "We looked at the humans who made waves in cycling during the ‘70s time period, both men and women who were being disruptive enough to break the status quo. We were constantly inspired by the attention to detail in graphic design and the richness of colour coming out of an era full of change. It felt so pure and intentional. We felt like that was also Peter. He’s changed cycling forever with his personality and talent as an athlete.”

S-Works Aethos, S-Works Tarmac & Aethos

Image 1 of 4 Specialized Sagan Collection S-Works Tarmac SL7 (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 4 Specialized Sagan Collection Aethos (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 4 Specialized Sagan Collection S-Works Aethos (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 4 Sagan's Disruption top tube badge (Image credit: Specialized)

If you like the idea of a 1970s inspired colourway for your contemporary Specialized carbon-fibre frame, the Sagan Disruption collection obliges. At the heart of this fifth chapter are its three centrepieces: a fully race-ready S-Works Tarmac SL7 with Sagan Collection Disruption top tube badging, and two versions of the Aethos, finished in period-appropriate shades of rose gold.

The Sagan Collection Aethos frames also feature an exclusive headtube badge, to give them all the coffee stop appeal necessary when parked.

S-Works equipment and clothing

Image 1 of 5 The S-Works Evade in Sagan Collection Disruption colours (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 5 The fastest helmet on the road for one of the fastest men in the sport (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 5 Sagan's Disruption S-Works 7 shoes (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 5 Rose gold BOA dials complete the look (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 5 Along with the signature of the man himself (Image credit: Specialized)

Moving to the range’s accessories, the Sagan S-Works Evade helmet opts for a white shell with coral and light blue detailing on the rear vents. Disruption branding is present on the helmet’s aft edge in a classic 1970s font. Retro aero has never looked this good.

An entirely new addition to the Sagan Collection product portfolio is a bandana, which literally ties the collection together.

If you need retro-styled pedal contact, that will be the Sagan Collection Disruption S-Works 7 shoe. It differs from earlier Sagan Collection shoes, by having a black heel section, to match its overall uppers, with gold Boa S3 dials for fit tensioning. Naturally, you can complement these shoes with matching Sagan Collection Disruption socks.

Broadening the product appeal of this fifth chapter in the Specialized Sagan Collection are SL Air jerseys and bib shorts. Featuring Specialized’s best fabric sourcing, these garments are structured for an aero fit, just the way Sagan likes it.