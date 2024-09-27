UCI offers financial rewards programme for motor doping whistleblowers, pro riders banned from under-23 Worlds

By
published

Women's Milan-San Remo confirmed and other calendar reforms announced

Under-23 men compete in the road race in Zürich at 2024 Road World Championships
Under-23 men compete in the road race in Zürich at 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The UCI has announced that it will offer financial incentives in a bid to encourage whistleblowers to provide information on the use of motors in cycling.

The governing body outlined the details of its ‘rewards programme’ for information on technological fraud on Friday after the scheme was ratified by the UCI Management Committee at the Road World Championships in Zürich this week.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.